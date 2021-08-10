U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Todd Oligino Joins Financial Gravity Companies as CFO

·3 min read
In this article:
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) ("Financial Gravity" or the "Company") announced that Todd Oligino has joined the Company as its Chief Financial Officer.

"Todd brings a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team," said Scott Winters Chief Executive Officer of Financial Gravity. "We believe his experience with scaling businesses will serve the company and our shareholders well. With the addition of Todd, we believe that we have a strong management team in place to continue the execution of our strategy to drive revenue growth and continued margin expansion."

Todd Oligino responded, "What really struck me about Financial Gravity was the level of innovation of the products and services offered and Management's determination to be best in breed within each of those areas. I'm excited to join the exceptional team at Financial Gravity and I look forward to contributing to its future successes."

Todd Oligino has had a successful career in finance with experience spanning from start-ups to global investment banks. Most recently, Todd was the CFO of Altriarch Capital Management, LLC, a multi-strategy investment firm focusing primarily on private equity and private credit.

Oligino previously helped launch Quadrant Structured Investment Advisers, a successful investment company focused on credit investments utilizing structured credit derivatives where he designed, implemented, and oversaw the company's accounting, reporting, and internal control infrastructure.

Earlier in his career Todd Oligino was the manager of a middle office team of financial controllers at UBS where his team supported various credit trading desks within the investment bank and where he also served on a global team tasked with systems and process improvements within the accounting and reporting functions.

Oligino began his career as an auditor with Deloitte after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Bentley University. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Connecticut.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.
Financial Gravity Companies is the parent of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisory services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/todd-oligino-joins-financial-gravity-companies-as-cfo-301350584.html

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

