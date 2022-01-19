U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Todd Rathje Joins Contentstack as Chief Revenue Officer

·3 min read

Martech Pioneer Brings Decades of Sales and Customer Success Experience to Executive Leadership Team During Record-Breaking Growth Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading Agile Content Management System (CMS), today announced it appointed Todd Rathje as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rathje will lead the global sales, success, support, partnerships and enablement services teams to build deeper relationships with customers and grow Contentstack's market presence.

Contentstack, a leading agile content management system (CMS) powering digital content experiences for some of the world&#39;s best known brands. (PRNewsfoto/Contentstack)
Contentstack, a leading agile content management system (CMS) powering digital content experiences for some of the world's best known brands. (PRNewsfoto/Contentstack)

According to Aragon Research lead analyst Jim Lundy, 50% of large enterprises are expected to shift to a content experience platform by the end of 2022. The desire to provide customers with personalized and unique content experiences drove increased demand for Contentstack's Agile CMS platform, resulting in 23% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth and nearly 100% customer retention during 2021.

"We exceeded revenue targets over the past year and are continuing to expand our industry leadership with our flagship Content Experience Platform," said Neha Sampat, Contentstack Founder and CEO. "I am thrilled to add Todd to my executive leadership team in direct response to accelerated market demand. Todd's customer centricity, enterprise B2B and martech experience and strong track record of scaling teams uniquely positions him to lead us through the next stage of growth."

An early pioneer in the Martech sector, Rathje brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience to Contentstack. He has a proven track record of successfully leading sales organizations that result in rapid business growth and success. Rathje most recently served as CRO at WorkFusion, where he was responsible for global go-to-market field resources, as well as company and channel expansion. Previously, he held customer and sales-related leadership roles at Aprimo by way of its 2016 acquisition of Revenew Inc., Sprinklr, and marchFIRST.

"I was initially drawn to Contentstack because of its great reputation and unbelievably high customer satisfaction," said Rathje. "Renowned for its Care Without Compromise™, I immediately felt the close alignment with my personal values around customer centricity. After spending time with its leadership and getting to know the team, I quickly realized that Contentstack offered the perfect trifecta – a strong vision, a best-in-class product, and an amazing culture – with limitless potential."

As Contentstack outpaces sales and customer acquisition goals, Rathje will continue to drive this momentum and build out Contentstack's revenue teams, with aggressive hiring plans for sales, alliances, customer success and pre-sales roles across Contentstack's expanding presence across North America, Europe and Asia. The company is focused on recruiting top talent and supporting critical hiring, with more than 100 job openings across tech, DevOps, marketing, and sales/customer success. More information about open positions can be found at https://www.contentstack.com/company/careers

About Contentstack
Contentstack – the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) – empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they can orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise™, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance, Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

Media Contact:
Cathy Summers
Summers PR for Contentstack
cathy@summers-pr.com
415-483-0480

