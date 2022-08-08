Todos Medical Announces First Two Contracts for PCR-based MonkeyPox Testing at CLIA/CAP Clinical Testing Laboratory Provista Diagnostics

Todos Medical Ltd.

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory Provista Diagnostics has entered into two contracts to provide PCR-based MonkeyPox testing services. Under the first agreement, Provista will be providing MonkeyPox-related testing to a New Jersey-based medical group that specializes in routine screening of patients presenting with dermatologic complaints. Under the second agreement, the Company is expanding a reference laboratory agreement with a New Jersey-based CLIA lab that is already sending COVID testing samples to add MonkeyPox testing.



While lesion-based testing is the current standard of care according to CDC guidelines, the clinic and laboratory clients have both expressed they are eager to offer the saliva-based sample collection method Provista is currently validating alongside the lesion-based testing as a means of improving the safety of the frontline healthcare workers screening suspected MonkeyPox cases, given the recent report of a healthcare worker in Israel being infected with MonkeyPox after screening a suspected case. The saliva-based testing is undergoing intense research that the Company expects will open up the potential for testing of asymptomatic or very early-stage patients at high risk of severe disease (such as immunocompromised patients) that could result in earlier diagnosis and early intervention with therapeutic drugs such as Tecovirimat (TPOXX). TPOXX is an investigational drug candidate, and currently only available under an expanded access Investigational New Drug (EA-IND) protocol. Flow Health in Los Angeles, CA has already reported successfully diagnosing asymptomatic MonkeyPox patients and referring patients for TPOXX. The Provista MonkeyPox tests are being developed as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs). A recent peer-reviewed article describing strong correlation of the sensitivity of lesion and saliva-based PCR testing was recently published in the journal Eurosurveillance: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2022.27.28.2200503

“After making the announcement last week that we were entering the MonkeyPox testing space, we have received multiple requests to establish commercial relationships with physician groups, potential reference lab partners and municipalities,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We are moving rapidly to complete the lesion and saliva-based MonkeyPox tests so that we can begin to service the burgeoning demand and establish Provista as a regional center of excellence for infectious disease and Long COVID testing.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Panel , and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitor botanical and pharmaceutical products that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid® in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor & anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir®, while also developing the 3CL protease inhibitor diagnostic TolloTest™.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com . For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

CFO

Todos Medical

917-983-4229 x 104

Dan.h@todosmedical.com



