U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    +17.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,875.00
    +118.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,302.25
    +73.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.10
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    -1.12 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +7.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    +0.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0197
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.59
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8050
    -0.1650 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,131.63
    +1,106.81 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.22
    +27.00 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.84
    +37.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Todos Medical Announces First Two Contracts for PCR-based MonkeyPox Testing at CLIA/CAP Clinical Testing Laboratory Provista Diagnostics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todos Medical Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOMDF
Todos Medical Ltd.
Todos Medical Ltd.

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory Provista Diagnostics has entered into two contracts to provide PCR-based MonkeyPox testing services. Under the first agreement, Provista will be providing MonkeyPox-related testing to a New Jersey-based medical group that specializes in routine screening of patients presenting with dermatologic complaints. Under the second agreement, the Company is expanding a reference laboratory agreement with a New Jersey-based CLIA lab that is already sending COVID testing samples to add MonkeyPox testing.

While lesion-based testing is the current standard of care according to CDC guidelines, the clinic and laboratory clients have both expressed they are eager to offer the saliva-based sample collection method Provista is currently validating alongside the lesion-based testing as a means of improving the safety of the frontline healthcare workers screening suspected MonkeyPox cases, given the recent report of a healthcare worker in Israel being infected with MonkeyPox after screening a suspected case. The saliva-based testing is undergoing intense research that the Company expects will open up the potential for testing of asymptomatic or very early-stage patients at high risk of severe disease (such as immunocompromised patients) that could result in earlier diagnosis and early intervention with therapeutic drugs such as Tecovirimat (TPOXX). TPOXX is an investigational drug candidate, and currently only available under an expanded access Investigational New Drug (EA-IND) protocol. Flow Health in Los Angeles, CA has already reported successfully diagnosing asymptomatic MonkeyPox patients and referring patients for TPOXX. The Provista MonkeyPox tests are being developed as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs). A recent peer-reviewed article describing strong correlation of the sensitivity of lesion and saliva-based PCR testing was recently published in the journal Eurosurveillance: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2022.27.28.2200503

“After making the announcement last week that we were entering the MonkeyPox testing space, we have received multiple requests to establish commercial relationships with physician groups, potential reference lab partners and municipalities,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We are moving rapidly to complete the lesion and saliva-based MonkeyPox tests so that we can begin to service the burgeoning demand and establish Provista as a regional center of excellence for infectious disease and Long COVID testing.”
About Todos Medical Ltd.
Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Panel, and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitor botanical and pharmaceutical products that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid® in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor & anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir®, while also developing the 3CL protease inhibitor diagnostic TolloTest™.
To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com. For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.
Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:
Daniel Hirsch
CFO
Todos Medical
917-983-4229 x 104
Dan.h@todosmedical.com


Recommended Stories

  • Galaxy Digital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital", "Galaxy", the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • Pfizer Agrees to $5.4 Billion Deal for Global Blood Therapeutics

    Pfizer has agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion, a deal that will give the big drugmaker a foothold in the treatment of sickle-cell disease.

  • Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.How fast that wave comes, and how bad it gets, probably comes down to a genetic competition between different mutat

  • Pfizer to boost pipeline with $5.4 billion Global Blood Therapeutics buy

    New York-based Pfizer, flush with cash from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine last year, has been on the lookout for acquisitions that could bring in billions in annual sales by the end of the decade. Pfizer said on Monday it will pay $68.50 per Global Blood share, representing a premium of about 7.3% to the stock's closing price on Friday. Shares of Global Blood, which makes a blood disorder drug called Oxbryta, rose 4.5% following the deal announcement.

  • What Coffee Does to Your Blood Pressure, Says Science

    Coffee is surprisingly beneficial for your health in more ways than one. It contains polyphenols (powerful antioxidants that ward off disease in the body), can improve your gut health, and even helps you live longer. However, while a cup of morning java can positively improve your overall health, there are a few caveats to consider—like what coffee does to your blood pressure.Now it's important to note that coffee isn't the only thing to be concerned about, but consuming caffeine in general. Acc

  • Britain really isn’t working – and the collapsing NHS is to blame

    After lockdown raided the savings of hairdresser and gym instructor Lucie Wilby, a lengthy wait for a hip replacement dealt another blow to her family’s finances.

  • Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee - OLD

    Archie Battersbee’s life support will be withdrawn at 10am on Saturday.

  • How Amgen Makes Billions On Just A Few Drugs

    Amgen produces relatively few drugs, but that doesn't mean it's any less essential or profitable.

  • A challenge for antiabortion states: Doctors reluctant to work there

    In a few years, Olgert Bardhi's skills will be in high demand. A first-year resident in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, he'll be a full-fledged physician by 2025 in a nation facing a shortage of primary care doctors. The trouble for Texas: Because of the state's strict antiabortion laws, Bardhi's not sure he will remain there.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Although

  • How is Delaware responding to the monkeypox outbreak? What to know about vaccines, spread￼

    Delaware is not declaring a public health emergency yet. Here's the numbers and the latest on vaccine distribution.

  • Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

    For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. Politicians, mostly Republican, are noting what happened this month in Kansas, where nearly 60% of voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state's conservative Legislature to ban abortion. Republican Donald Trump received 56% of the 2020 presidential vote in Kansas. Trump won 55% in South Carolina.

  • Biden administration declares monkeypox a public health emergency

    There's a Cook County Health and Hospitals Committee hearing Monday on the response to the monkeypox outbreak.

  • Medicare Drug Costs to Be Capped at $2,000 a Year in Inflation Reduction Act

    The bill also grants the healthcare program for seniors the right to negotate drug prices for the first time and will penalize drug makers that increase prices for their medicines by more than the rate of inflation.

  • Eli Lilly Says Indiana Abortion Law Forces Hiring Out-of-State

    (Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co., one of Indiana’s largest employers, said the state’s freshly passed restrictions on abortion would force the drug maker to “plan for more employment growth outside our home state.”Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS

  • A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban

    “The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.View Entire Post ›

  • Monkeypox at a daycare was ‘only a matter of time,’ expert says. Next up: pools, sports, schools

    "With school starting soon, I think this is going to be more widespread," a pediatric infectious disease specialist who worked on the FDA's review of a vaccine for monkeypox told Fortune.

  • Proven Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat Fast, Say Fat Experts

    Abdominal fat —also known as visceral or belly fat—is the metabolically "active" fat stored around major organs such as the liver and is linked to serious health conditions such as cancer and diabetes. "Reducing waist size is imperative to reducing your risk of chronic health conditions," says David B. Samadi, MD. "It won't happen overnight but the sooner you begin working on losing your belly fat, the sooner you lower your chance of developing heart disease." Here are five proven ways to get ri

  • Some Women 'Self-Manage' Abortions as Access Recedes

    In states that have banned abortion, some women with unwanted pregnancies are pursuing an unconventional workaround: They are “self-managing” their abortions, seeking out the necessary know-how online and obtaining the medications without the supervision of a clinic or a doctor. At first glance, the practice may recall the days before Roe v. Wade, when women too often were forced to take risky measures to end an unwanted pregnancy. But the advent of medication abortion — accomplished with drugs,

  • Long COVID isn’t inevitable. It only feels like it

    "How you catch COVID" could determine whether or not you develop the new disability, a doctor who treats recovering patients tells Fortune.

  • Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users

    Drug users are seeking out fentanyl, a powerful opioid that people often tried to avoid. Smoking fentanyl is growing more common.