Todos Medical Announces Publication in Nature Neuroscience That Describes the Main Protease (3CL Protease) Causes Microvascular Brain Pathology

Todos Medical Ltd.
New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (“Todos Medical”) (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced the publication of an article entitled “The SARS-CoV-2 main protease Mpro causes microvascular brain pathology by cleaving NEMO in brain endothelial cells” in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Neuroscience (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-021-00926-1) by researchers at the University of Lübeck in Germany. The article describes the mechanisms through which the main protease (Mpro, Nsp5, 3CL protease, 3CLpro or 3CLpro) cleaves the nuclear factor (NF)-κB essential modulator (NEMO) which is involved in signaling cascades that regulate the transcription of numerous genes, including the antiviral type I interferons and other immune genes. The publication concludes that “Mpro-mediated damage of the brain endothelial cells suggests that inhibitors of Mpro may prevent neurological complications of the SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Todos Medical, together with its joint venture partner NLC Pharma, is developing Tollovir®, an Mpro (3CL protease) inhibitor currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with interim data expected from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We have long known the importance of Mpro in facilitating the replications and spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Dorit Arad, Chief Scientific Officer of NLC Pharma. “What we are now beginning to understand is how Mpro not only facilitates viral replication, but also how it impacts the body’s ability to respond to the virus. Based on this publication, and additional work we’ve been doing to further elucidate the mechanisms through which Mpro facilitates the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and magnifies the damage the virus can cause in the body, we believe inhibitors of Mpro are ideal drug targets. This gives us great confidence in Tollovir’s potential in treating COVID-19 at all stages of disease, from prevention through hospitalization. We are currently focused on hospitalization, where the fewest treatment options exist, however we are continuing to evaluate outpatient trial designs to further expand the potential of Tollovir to help patient afflicted with COVID-19. With this publication related to neuroscience, we see the tip of the iceberg of how Mpro can damage parts of the immune system. We are quite certain that our yet to be published recent discoveries regarding Mpro’s additional function will revolutionize the way COVID, and potentially post-acute long-haul symptoms, are treated.”

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 2021, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma targeting diagnostic and testing solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint-Venture is pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. The Company’s proprietary therapeutic candidate Tollovir™ is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel and is preparing to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trials for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients in Israel.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos is also distributing certain (COVID-19) testing materials and supplies to CLIA-certified labs in the United States. The products cover multiple suppliers of PCR testing kits, extraction kits, automation materials and supplies, as well as COVID-19 antibody and antigen testing kits.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate and Investor Contact:

Richard Galterio

Todos Medical

732-642-7770

rich.g@todosmedical.com


