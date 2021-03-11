Todos Medical Applauds Senate and House Passage of the American Recovery Act

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today applauded the Senate and House’s passage of the American Recovery Act.



“The US Federal Government is responding appropriately given the scale of the COVID-19 problem we face,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “This bill will dramatically increase funding for the products and services Todos is providing to the lab marketplace, as well as products Todos is developing for SARS-CoV-2 early detection, COVID-19 quarantine release testing and COVID-19 immunity profile monitoring that will support a comprehensive, coordinated nationwide response for both vaccinated adults, as well as the unvaccinated population which includes children. As the US begins to re-open its economy, and importantly children go back to school, the support provided by this bill will cushion the challenges we will face as we attempt to return to normalcy.”

The American Recovery Act addresses many of the systemic problems with COVID testing-related response efforts by providing $50B in direct funding for priorities including SARS-CoV-2 testing and genomic sequencing for variant surveillance, COVID-19 immunity profiling and monitoring in at-risk populations. This funding could also support the commercialization of Todos’ suite of proprietary 3CL protease diagnostic and screening tests currently in development.

The American Recovery Act also intends to boost funding for antiviral solutions that could complement the national vaccination plan. Pfizer is currently evaluating the safety and efficacy of the injectable 3CL protease inhibitor PF-00835321 in COVID-19 patients ( https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.09.12.293498v3 ). The 3CL protease is a novel therapeutic target whose inhibition has been shown to dramatically slow the replication of coronaviruses in vitro in published studies (https://stm.sciencemag.org/content/12/557/eabc5332 ).

Todos is currently marketing the orally available 3CL protease inhibitor Tollovid™ via The Alchemist’s Kitchen in New York City, and intends to launch its own Todos branded Tollovid product direct to consumers in the United States. Tollovid is a dietary supplement that has received a Certificate of Free Sale from the US FDA and whose active ingredient is a plant extract that is tested for 3CL protease inhibition prior to final product formulation. Todos is currently marketing Tollovid as an immune boosting product that helps to support and maintain healthy immune function. There are currently no ongoing clinical trials of Tollovid, and Todos is not making any COVID-19 treatment claims for Tollovid.

Todos Medical recently trademarked Tollovir™, its high dose version of Tollovid, and is advancing Tollovir through a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled clinical development pathway in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel with partner NLC Pharma. Todos intends to pursue a traditional therapeutic regulatory pathway for Tollovir in order to be able to make treatment claims in COVID-19.

Tollovid and Tollovir were developed by Dr. Dorit Arad, a pre-eminent scientist in the field of 3CL protease biology. Dr. Arad is the Chief Scientitic Officer of NLC Pharma, Todos’ joint venture partner for its 3CL protease programs. Dr. Arad is leading the clinical development efforts for Tollovir.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos has formed a strategic partnership with Integrated Health LLC to deploy mobile COVID-19 testing in the United States. Additionally, Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target the reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

