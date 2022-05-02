U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Todos Medical Receives New FDA Certificate of Free Sale for Tollovid® Max Strength Including 5 Day Dosing, 30 Day Dosing and 3CL Protease (3CLpro, Mpro, Nsp5) Inhibitor Claim

Todos Medical Ltd.
·6 min read
  • TOMDF
Todos Medical Ltd.
Todos Medical Ltd.


  • 5-day and 30-day dosing regimen for 60-pill bottle allows for both support (5-day dosing) to reduce 3CL protease levels and to maintain (30-day dosing) low 3CL protease levels

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary 3CL Pharma, Ltd. has received a new certificate of free sale (CFS) from the US Food & Drug Administration whose label provides for both a 5-day support dosing regimen and a 30-day maintenance dosing regimen of Tollovid® Maximum Strength and reiterates the 3CL protease (3CLpro, Mpro, NSP5) in vitro inhibitor language allowed on prior labels for Tollovid®. The Company believes this new CFS will help customers more easily navigate using the product given the recent increase in interest for Tollovid®.

The new label for the 60-pill bottle provides for:

· Support to reduce 3CL protease levels of 12 pills per day over 5 days; and

· Maintenance of low protease levels of 2 pills per day

The Company will be working to add a packaging supplement to future sales of Tollovid with a pamphlet that provides additional information. The Company will continue to sell bottles from inventory manufactured in the first half of 2021 prior to receiving its first CFS with the 3CL protease inhibitor language in June of 2021.

Tollovid®, also known as Tollovid Maximum Strength, in order to differentiate it from its sister product, Tollovid Daily that has significantly less 3CL protease inhibition strength per pill, is a dietary supplement that has demonstrated in vitro activity to inhibit the 3CL protease. Tollovid is not approved to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, including COVID or Long COVID (also known as Post-Acute Sequalae of SARS-CoV-2, or “PASC”)). Tollovid can be purchased on Amazon or through the Company’s store at www.mytollovid.com.

About Tollovid® and Tollovid Daily™

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are dietary supplement products made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also have potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid's 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least ten times (10x) as strong as Ivermectin’s published 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity. Tollovid Daily’s 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least two and a half times (2.5x) as Ivermectin. Tollovid and Tollovid Daily bind to the active site (receptor binding domain) of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support. Tollovid Daily is a daily immune support product with a dosing regimen of twice daily.

About Tollovir®

Tollovir® is a 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate for the treatment of the nidovirus subcategory of coronaviruses that includes SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, long-haul COVID and potentially pediatric COVID-19. Todos has licensed rights for Tollovir to T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. for the Greek market.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers’ life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Additionally, Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

CFO

Todos Medical

917-983-4229 x 104

Dan.h@todosmedical.com


Todos Investor Relations Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com


