U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.38
    +18.72 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,989.47
    +196.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,874.34
    +93.81 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.74
    +25.42 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.63
    +0.48 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2120
    +0.0280 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6760
    +0.2080 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,250.91
    -114.34 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.16
    +3.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.59
    -9.27 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Update: Todos Medical Receives Trademark Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Its 3CL Protease Inhibitor Dietary Supplement Tollovid™

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todos Medical Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced it has received a notice of allowance from the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for a trademark for the Company’s proprietary supplement Tollovid™. The Company received a Certificate of Free Sale (CFS) for the 5-day high dose regimen of Tollovid from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) in April 2021.

This USPTO notice of allowance underscores the desire in the marketplace for Tollovid, especially given its high dose, 5-day formulation that helps to support and maintain healthy immune function. Tollovid is a potent botanical, delayed release, bioavailable 3CL protease inhibitor. The Company’s lower dose, delayed release, daily-use formulation Tollovid Daily™ received a CFS from the US FDA in July 2021, including the critical 3CL protease inhibitor claim. Tollovid has high 3CL protease inhibitor activity than Tollovid Daily.

The Company is currently completing marketing plans for the US distribution of Tollovid™ (high dose, 5-day formulation) and Tollovid Daily™ (lower dose, daily use formulation), and has made Tollovid available to the market in the United States via www.MyTollovid.com and via The Alchemist Kitchen (https://www.thealchemistskitchen.com/products/tollovid), its SoHo, NYC based retail distribution partner that specializes in best of breed herbal supplements. The Company is working closely with the Alchemist Kitchen to implement best practices from a customer service perspective as it relates to the compliant use of botanical products to help support proper immune function.

“We are making diligent, regulatory compliant progress in terms of bringing our 3CL protease-related ‘Tollo’-branded technologies to the marketplace,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “It is clear that we have carved out a niche in the marketplace for 3CL protease inhibitor products, and that interest in these products is growing rapidly heading into the second half of 2021. We intend to remain fully regulatory compliant, and will seek to add additional data to the claims we ultimately intend to make for our various ‘Tollo’ branded products as we move forward in the second half of 2021 under the current uncertain market conditions. We intend to have both our Tollovid and Tollovid Daily products available on a first come first serve basis for their individual use cases in August 2021. We believe the second half of 2021 will be an extremely vibrant period for the development of 3CL protease inhibitors with significant human exposure data, and we firmly believe there is no other company in the world ahead of Todos Medical in this arena.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.
Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.
Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain (COVID-19) testing materials and supplies. The agreements cover multiple suppliers of PCR testing kits, extraction kits, automation materials and supplies, as well as COVID-19 antibody and antigen testing kits.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate and Investor Contact:
Richard Galterio
Todos Medical
732-642-7770
rich.g@todosmedical.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60. The Fast Track designation will accelerate the FDA's review of Moderna's drug.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • Delta variant: ‘This is a wake-up call for everyone in the country,’ emergency physician says

    With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 infections, health officials warn the threat of the contagious variant is ‘serious’ as infected patients crowd hospital beds in hard-hit regions.

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Addresses Unmet Needs for Patients with CVCs

    Image by falco from Pixabay What happens when the one product keeping you alive becomes infected? Central venous catheters (CVCs) are important life lines for treating many patients, including those with cancer, coagulopathy, hemodialysis, and even those in intensive care units. These CVCs deliver vital fluids, blood, nutrition, medication, and hemodynamic therapies to critically ill patients. However, these devices, unfortunately, pose a significant risk of device-related infections, negating t

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Is Rallying Today

    Sales of its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta shot up 51% year over year to $47.6 million. SCD is a severe hereditary disease that causes distortions in blood hemoglobin. The irregularly shaped red blood cells can then block blood vessels, causing a life-threatening condition called a vaso-occlusive crisis.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • Fauci floats pill to 'knock out' COVID early

    "Orally administered, single pill, given for seven to ten days, little drug-drug interaction and low toxicity," Fauci said in a conversation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Give me that, and I'll be really happy."

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • Why Outlook Therapeutics Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) jumped on Tuesday after the biotech announced positive clinical trial results for its investigational treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Outlook Therapeutics' treatment for wet AMD, which is known as ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab), reached its primary efficacy endpoint in a phase 3 study. A statistically significant 41% of the patients who were treated with bevacizumab gained at least 15 letters in the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months.

  • Republican official dies of Covid five days after mocking vaccines

    Tribues paid to councillor who was an ‘advocate for liberty and limited government’ as critics call out apparent Covid denial prior to death

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'

    Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'

  • Fit, healthy 42-year-old father who refused vaccine dies of Covid ‘wishing he had listened’

    Sister urges vaccine hesitant to reconsider after warning brother ‘thought he would be ok’ if he caught virus

  • Infections Top 200 Million; WHO Seeks Booster Halt: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Global coronavirus cases topped 200 million, another grim milestone in the 18-month pandemic that has killed more than 4.2 million people.Israel, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, called on employers to switch to work-at-home and warned that it may have to impose new lockdowns. The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on booster shots to enable poorer countries to catch up in vaccination rates.The drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will again requ