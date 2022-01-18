U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

Todos Medical Releases Videos of Recent CEO Interviews with Fox Business, NewsMax and Black News Channel on COVID Testing & Treatment Strategies

Todos Medical Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today released videos of recent interviews with Fox Business, Black New Channel and NewsMax. CEO Gerald Commissiong discusses strategies for improving the current COVID testing paradigm in the United States and the interplay with the effectiveness of emerging oral antiviral treatments, including Pfizer’s Paxlovid® and Merck’s Mulnupiravir® that both received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food & Drug Administration in December 2021, as well as Todos’ investigational oral all natural botanical drug candidate Tollovir™ that will be reading out on Phase 2 clinical trial data for the treatment of hospitalized (severe/critical) COVID-19 patients on January 27th, 2022. Links to the interviews can be found below.

Fox Business on 1/11/22: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbJTx-aiP4Q

NewsMax on 1/15/22: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3w6S0JYMfM

Black New Channel on 1/17/22: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TIFBsGV8pU

“As we raise the profile of what we are doing at Todos to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to taking a non-political position, speaking with both Democrats and Republicans, and staying squarely rooted in making recommendations based on the best currently available data to promote the best use of the FDA-authorized tools at the public’s disposal to help guide the population back towards normal life while the pandemic continues forward,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “It is our belief that with widespread fast turnaround time, PCR testing can be used for surveillance to catch people as early in the disease course as possible, preferably in the asymptomatic phase when it is possible to cut the chains of infection from people unknowingly spreading the disease potentially due to a false sense of security. Once the infected are identified, the next step is to make oral antivirals broadly available to them to further reduce the likelihood to progression to the hospital, and also reduce the risk of Long COVID by killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside the patient as quickly as possible before it spreads to critical organs. Until this happens, it will be very difficult to return to a normal way of life.”

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 2021, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma targeting diagnostic and testing solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint-Venture is pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. The Company’s proprietary therapeutic candidate Tollovir™ is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel, and is preparing to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trials for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients in Israel.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos is also distributing certain (COVID-19) testing materials and supplies to CLIA-certified labs in the United States. The products cover multiple suppliers of PCR testing kits, extraction kits, automation materials and supplies, as well as COVID-19 antibody and antigen testing kits.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate and Investor Contact:

Richard Galterio

Todos Medical

732-642-7770

rich.g@todosmedical.com


