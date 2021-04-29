U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,211.47
    +28.29 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.36
    +239.98 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,082.55
    +31.52 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,295.46
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.87
    -0.14 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.80
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3947
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9100
    +0.3130 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,379.73
    -1,209.21 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.64
    -5.49 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Tofino Resort + Marina gives back to community through annual fishing tournaments: Race for the Blue and Fish for the Future

Tofino Resort + Marina
·5 min read

Over 6,000 cans of wild Pacific Albacore Tuna have been donated to local food banks and schools around Vancouver Island and more than $100,000 has been raised to safeguard wild salmon in Clayoquot Sound

Tofino, BC - credit Tofino Resort + Marina &amp; Jeremy Koreski
Tofino, BC - credit Tofino Resort + Marina & Jeremy Koreski
Tofino, BC - credit Tofino Resort + Marina & Jeremy Koreski
Cans of Pacific Albacore Tuna ready for distribution - credit Tofino Resort + Marina
Cans of Pacific Albacore Tuna ready for distribution - credit Tofino Resort + Marina
Cans of Pacific Albacore Tuna ready for distribution - credit Tofino Resort + Marina

Tofino, BC, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tofino Resort + Marina is proud to announce the distribution of over 6,000 cans of local, individually caught Pacific Albacore Tuna to food banks and communities-in-need across Vancouver Island, in partnership with St. Jean’s Cannery & Smokehouse, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust and the Tofino-Ucluelet Culinary Guild.

“As one of Canada’s last original canneries and seafood processors, we’re happy to have contributed to this donation,” said Steve Hughes, president of St. Jean’s Cannery & Smokehouse. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the West Coast experience and provide high quality local seafood to those in need.”

The initiative comes as a result of Tofino Resort + Marina's Race for the Blue, Western Canada’s annual Pacific Albacore Tuna tournament focusing on an exciting and sustainable fishery in BC’s rarely visited offshore paradise. For the first time last year, participants had the opportunity to donate their tuna caught on the Thursday of the weeklong tournament to this initiative - now known as Thankful Thursday. As a result, more than 5,000 lbs of hand-packed tuna has been canned and distributed where it is most needed in the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere region: local food banks, school meal programs, seniors and elders, emergency food programs and communities with reduced food access.

Identifying places of need and coordinating distribution is far easier said than done in a region with multiple communities that are highly isolated, only accessible by gravel forestry roads or by boat. Tofino Resort + Marina teamed up with the region’s community foundation, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust, to ensure the cans were received by those in need. With connections in all regional communities and a close working relationship with local food distributor Tofino-Ucluelet Culinary Guild, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust was the perfect partner.

“The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is committed to conservation and sustainable development,” says Clayoquot Biosphere Trust Executive Director, Rebecca Hurwitz. “Tofino Resort + Marina has proven to be a dedicated partner by using their strengths to support the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Region.”

The tuna distribution is not Tofino Resort + Marina’s only collaboration with the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust. In 2019, the resort took Fish for the Future - its annual catch-and-release, family-focused fishing event - and turned it into the Fish for the Future Fund, a donor-advised endowment fund at Clayoquot Biosphere Trust aimed at safeguarding wild salmon in Clayoquot Sound. 100% of all tournament revenue, dollar for dollar, now supports wild salmon protection and research projects. In partnership with the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust, Tofino Resort + Marina continues to raise revenue alongside guests who contribute 1% of all resort and restaurant purchases to the endowment fund which is distributed to keystone projects like Tofino Salmon Enhancement Society and Clayoquot Salmon Roundtable. To date, after establishing the fund and the charitable network it supports, the resort has raised over $100,000.

“At Tofino Resort + Marina we are inspired by adventure, and that adventure couldn’t exist without the protection and respect of our unique environment,” says Tofino Resort + Marina President and Partner Willie Mitchell. “We are passionate with a purpose - as we learn and grow as a business our impact on the community remains top of mind. Incorporating meaningful ways to give back into our signature events like Race for the Blue and Fish for the Future is a no brainer.”

Fish for the Future returns September 3-5, 2021, followed by Race for the Blue September 10-18, 2021. More information will be announced in the coming months - follow along at @tofinomarina and @racefortheblue for the latest updates. For more information on Tofino Resort + Marina’s involvement in the community and to learn how you can support visit: tofinoresortandmarina.com/community.

About Tofino Resort + Marina
Adventure seekers coming to battle the waves, foodies drawn to the unique tastes of Tofino’s incredible culinary scene and ocean lovers looking for a hip home base - Tofino Resort + Marina is the perfect place to experience the spirit of the wild, west coast. Inspired by adventure, Tofino Resort + Marina is the only full-service resort situated on the inlet, and is just a short stroll from Tofino’s artisan boutiques, surf shops and Pacific flavours of this ruggedly refined ocean-side community. Experience the on-site Marine Adventure Centre, offering ocean excursions that take travellers beyond the end of the road. Indulge at signature restaurant 1909 Kitchen showcasing ingredients sourced and foraged from Tofino’s ocean, shoreline and forests, and enjoy West Coast rustic design and enticing food and drinks at The Hatch Waterfront Pub. Home to Tofino’s largest private marina with 58 slips and space to moor vessels of up to 130 feet, plus Tofino’s only waterfront fitness centre, Tuff Fit.

About the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust
The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is a registered charity based on the west coast of British Columbia, Canada. Established in 2000, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is the only organization in Canada that is both a community foundation and a UNESCO biosphere reserve. We pair this spirit of community with the power of a global presence to bring more people together for a shared understanding. We are one of 1,800 community foundations worldwide implementing United Nations’ goals to reduce poverty, end hunger, ensure quality education and protect the environment. The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust also oversees the Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Region, one of Canada’s 18 UNESCO biosphere reserves, and sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Our team works to strengthen the development of all citizens, communities and the ecosystems on which we all depend, for a future we can all be proud of.

About St. Jean’s Cannery and Smokehouse Ltd.
St. Jean's Cannery and Smokehouse Ltd. is a majority first nation-owned seafood processor providing custom services and products to sport fishers and consumers. Established in 1961 in Nanaimo, BC, it is now one of the last dedicated seafood canneries in Western Canada. Find Raincoast Trading seafood and Healthy Shores Pet Food in retail locations. St. Jean's products are available for delivery on their website.

Attachments

CONTACT: Annabel Hawksworth Hawksworth Communications | Tofino Resort + Marina 604.609.6678 annabel@hawksworth.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Covid: Brazil passes 400,000 deaths amid slow vaccination

    The 14-day average of deaths and cases in the country has seen a slight fall but remains high.

  • This Classic 1930s Beverly Hills Estate Is Now a $22 Million Modern Masterpiece

    Did we mention the waterslide?

  • Amazon just knocked Beats Powerbeats wireless earphones down to $80, an all-time low

    Save $70 on the iconic pair that shoppers say are 'better than AirPods.'

  • Packers brass traveled to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers, say they’re committed to him

    The Packers wasted no time in trying to put out any fires stemming from Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay. The Packers have had team president Mark Murphy, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur all fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. “As we’ve [more]

  • Justin Bieber Summer Tour Will Be Postponed Until 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

    A Justin Bieber tour that was scheduled to begin June 2 and run through the summer has been pushed back into 2022, with an official announcement likely to come soon, sources tell Variety. Postponement of at least some of the dates, if not the entire tour, has seemed like a fait accompli for months. It’s […]

  • 'Among Us' heads to PS4 and PS5 later this year

    The platform-exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin is suspiciously adorable.

  • Lufthansa, Heathrow Airport See Delayed Rebound as Virus Flares

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG reined in capacity plans and London’s Heathrow airport lowered passenger forecasts as new waves of coronavirus infections dent prospects for a travel rebound by the start of summer.Lufthansa now expects to offer only 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity for 2021 as a whole, according to a statement Thursday, a figure that’s below the level it has said is needed to generate positive cash flow. Heathrow cut its outlook to as few as 13 million passengers, less than the number it attracted last year.Airlines and the hubs they serve are wrestling with an uncertain outlook as governments work toward reopening travel while the virus surges in countries such as India. Europe remains in the grip of the pandemic amid a sluggish vaccine rollout, with the International Air Transport Association forecasting that the region will be the slowest worldwide to reduce losses this year.Lufthansa shares were trading down 1% as of 9:03 a.m. in Frankfurt. The German airline, Europe’s biggest when flying a full schedule, posted a first-quarter operating loss of 1.1 billion euros loss ($1.3 billion). Closely held Heathrow had an adjusted pretax loss of 329 million pounds ($459 million).Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said that with travel restrictions still in place in most parts of the world, a “significant market recovery” won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress, with only a gradual pickup in demand expected before then.The group’s individual carriers, which include Austrian Airlines and Swiss, will therefore ramp up flights later than previously planned to reflect the delayed lifting of curbs, he said. The full-year capacity estimate is at the bottom end of a previous 40% to 50% range.Long-Haul HitHeathrow, which is heavily reliant on the long-haul flights worst hit by the crisis, said it’s expecting a passenger tally somewhere between 13 million and 36 million, compared with a previous estimate of 37.1 million issued Feb. 24.The hub handled 22 million passenger in 2020, buoyed by three months of near-normal operations before the virus led flights to be grounded, and 81 million in 2019.European operators are closely monitoring plans to resume flights in the U.K., usually the region’s biggest aviation market.Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said it’s vital Britain restarts international travel from May 17 as announced. Though the government plans to say how far flights will be reopened early next month, there’s concern that only a handful of destinations will be on a “green list” where no quarantine is required.Airbus GloomHeathrow’s investors including Spanish builder Ferrovial SA, the Qatar Investment Authority, private-equity firm Alinda Capital Partners and China Investment Corp.Planemaker Airbus SE CEO Guillaume Faury said Thursday that the first quarter showed “the crisis is not yet over for our industry,” adding that the market “remains uncertain.”Lufthansa reduced its monthly cash drain to 235 million euros in the first three months, though that was aided mainly by strong cargo demand, and sees a drop to 200 million euros this quarter. Spohr reiterated that he expects a lower operating loss for the full year.The group was able to offer only 21% of its 2019 seating level in the first quarter, when its airline brands flew 3 million people, down 90% on the pre-crisis number. Heathrow’s tally of 1.7 million passengers was 91% lower.(Updates with Heathrow outlook throughout, adds shares in fifth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities regulator and the forex regulator said in a joint statement Thursday.Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant Group to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”It’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaEarlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.(Updates with other firms summoned to the meeting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Crown Jewels Are No Longer Off Limits With Deals Ramping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Time was when the Middle East’s petrostates recoiled from using their crown jewels to raise money from foreign investors.Not any more. In the space of a few weeks, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait have all accelerated multi-billion-dollar plans to sell energy assets or issue bonds off the back of them. Capping that trend, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday the kingdom is in talks with an unidentified “global energy company” to sell a stake worth about $20 billion in state oil firm Aramco.The shift underscores how countries in a region home to almost half the world’s oil reserves are taking advantage of the recovery in energy prices following last year’s coronavirus-triggered crash to bolster their ailing finances. The global transition to greener energy is only adding to the urgency, with governments requiring fresh funds to invest in new sectors and diversify their economies. And investors, hobbled by record low interest rates, are grabbing the opportunity.“It makes sense for these countries to sell stakes when valuations are good,” said Justin Alexander, chief economist at MENA Advisors, a U.K.-based consultancy. “Some of it’s fiscal. Some of it’s a growing recognition of the speed of the energy transition and the need to realize value from these assets.”Oil exporters in the Middle East saw their budget deficits balloon to 10.8% of gross domestic product last year from barely 3% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. GDP in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar shrunk the most in about three decades.Aramco and AdnocSaudi Aramco, the world’s biggest crude producer, and Adnoc, which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil and gas, have been the most active of the region’s state companies. Both started privatizations before the pandemic, with Aramco listing on Riyadh’s stock market in 2019 and Adnoc selling part of fuel-distribution business in late 2017, also through an initial public offering.The deals have since increased in number and sophistication -- as has the focus on foreign money. On April 10, Aramco said a U.S.-led group would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Its next deal may be an offering of a stake in its natural-gas network. For its part, Adnoc is planning IPOs of drilling and fertilizer units. These would follow a string of transactions from June 2020 that saw the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. invest about $15 billion in the Abu Dhabi-based firm’s gas pipelines and real estate.Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, sees Aramco as a key part of his Vision 2030, the grand project designed to boost everything from tourism to investments in solar parks and pharmaceuticals. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE has similar ideas for Adnoc, and in March gave himself more control over the firm he’s shaking up to wring more cash out of.Keeping ControlAmid the flurry of activity, the companies have been careful to structure transactions such that they don’t lose sway over marquee assets. When subsidiaries are sold down, they keep hold of the bulk of the shares. With the pipeline deals, Aramco and Adnoc offered decades-long leasing rights rather than direct equity. Boutique Wall Street bank Moelis & Co. is acting as adviser to both firms.“The Gulf national oil companies have realized they can sell bits and pieces of their empire, raising cash without giving up control,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “For the companies and governments, it is a pretty good combination.”Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar Petroleum and Omani state companies such as OQ SAOC are tapping the dollar-bond market for the first time. Qatar Petroleum is seeking as much as $10 billion to increase its capacity to export liquefied natural gas.Qatar is among the world’s richest countries per capita and in the past the government may have funded the $29 billion project using its own money. But it’s now trying to reduce a debt load that swelled last year, Fitch Ratings Ltd. said in a report on Monday. Leveraging state-owned firms allows the government to protect its own balance sheet.Oman’s PushOman’s OQ on Wednesday sold $750 million of seven-year Eurobonds. Energy Development Oman, another state firm, may follow later this year as it seeks to raise $3 billion of debt. The plans are part of a broad shake-up of the oil sector since Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq came to power little more than a year ago. He’s seeking to attract foreign funding and rejuvenate the battered economy.Meanwhile, state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. is considering its first international bond. It would be part of a strategy to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in revenue.More to ComeAsset and debt sales are likely to account for the lion’s share of future deals, according to Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer, a London-based firm that provides analysis on emerging markets.“Securitizing future cash flows and issuing bonds, as well as private equity sales, appear a far less onerous method of raising finance from international investors than selling equity via an IPO,” said Malik, who’s covered Middle Eastern markets for more than 20 years. “They are rightly recognizing the fixed-income and private-equity investor base is bigger than the regional equity one.”For now, foreign investors, who’ve rarely had such an array of options to put their money into Middle East oil and gas, seem happy to stump up the cash.“There’s definitely more to come,” said Cahill. “The national oil companies are watching each other and picking up some new tricks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq weighed down by Microsoft, Amgen; all eyes on Fed

    The Dow and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Amgen and Microsoft weighed, while investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting for updates on monetary policy and waited for another batch of earnings from big technology firms. The U.S. central bank's policy statement is expected to largely follow the mold established in December, when the Fed said it would not change monetary policy until there was "substantial further progress" in meeting its maximum employment and 2% inflation goals.

  • How the Secretive Family Behind Chanel Is Reshaping a Big Investment Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Mousse Partners, the family office for one of the world’s largest fortunes, is reshaping one of its biggest bets.The investment firm for the family behind luxury brand Chanel has sold most of its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc., an investment held for at least 14 years that’s returned more than 1,700%.Since late March, the firm that manages the wealth of Alain and Gerard Wertheimer sold shares in the cosmetics retailer worth about $480 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from regulatory filings. The New York-based family office meanwhile this month increased its stake in rival Beautycounter and was part of a funding round for fast casual restaurant chain Cava.Mousse Partners is one of the world’s largest and most discrete family offices. It has been run for more than two decades by Charles Heilbronn, half-brother of Alain and Gerard, who are credited with owning equal shares of the London-based luxury empire built on No. 5 perfume, the little black dress and the genius of designer Karl Lagerfeld.Venture CapitalThe share sales are a rare glimpse into an investment firm that manages part of an almost $90 billion fortune. Mousse invests in private equity, real estate and credit, often in the form of venture capital. Since the start of 2020, it has backed communication platform MessageBird, catering company Butler Hospitality and fitness firm Tonal. It also bought a stake in Nature’s Fynd, a food startup producing a protein developed from a volcanic microbe found in Yellowstone National Park.The latest Beautycounter investment was made as Carlyle Group Inc. took a majority stake in the skin-care and cosmetics brand. It valued the company, which sells primarily through the Internet rather than physical locations, at $1 billion.Mousse still controls a stake in Ulta Beauty worth about $150 million. It cut the holding as the shares traded near a record. The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company’s stock has surged more than 150% since mid-March of 2020.A spokeswoman for Ulta Beauty declined to comment, while Heilbronn didn’t respond to a request for comment through LinkedIn.Mousse employs more than three dozen people in Manhattan, Hong Kong and Beijing. The firm’s recent hires include former investment banking analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Lazard. Suzi Kwon Cohen joined as chief investment officer in 2016 after leading North America private equity for Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.Winning BetsHeilbronn has helped run things since the start, placing winning bets on other skin-care and cosmetics companies such as Coty Inc., while also taking stakes in hospitality, furniture and pharmaceutical companies.The family office doesn’t disclose how much money is at its disposal, but Chanel distributed more than $2 billion in dividends in the past five years, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Heilbronn has been an Ulta Beauty director for more than two decades, with the family investing in the beauty retailer ahead of its 2007 initial public offering.(Adds chart of investments after sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on tech earnings boost, upbeat data

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record levels on Thursday after stellar earnings from Apple and Facebook powered a rally in tech stocks, while upbeat economic data supported bets of a swifter economic recovery. Apple Inc gained 1.0% after posting sales and profits ahead of Wall Street estimates, led by much stronger-than-expected iPhone and Mac sales.

  • Global Chip Drought Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying 12-hour stretch, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG cut shifts at factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the scarcity of chips it sees extending into next year. Caterpillar Inc. later flagged it may be unable to meet demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.Now, the very companies that benefited from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are feeling the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.“It’s a fight out there and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You need to make sure that you’re important to them,” Nokia Oyj Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, it is things like how important you are in the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you manage expectations.”Meanwhile, companies that supply chips are reporting surging sales and pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for handsets is surging back as life returns to normal in some markets that had been locked down by the Covid-19 pandemic.STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier for carmakers, said profit for its auto and power unit jumped 280% in the first quarter. CEO Jean-Marc Chery credited a surprise rebound in demand as well as the industry’s adoption of new, digital features that require more chips for the latest wave of supply chain constraints.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that component shortages will contribute to a slide in revenue and profit this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of manufacturers idling factories.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, the dearth of chips threatens to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery. A shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said on a call with reporters. The carmaker expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies.Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk earlier this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Updates with Caterpillar in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower after Fed holds steady on rates

    Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady and gave no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery. Despite the improving economy, the Fed repeated the guidance it has used since December, saying it must see "substantial further progress" towards its inflation and employment goals before stepping back from its monthly bond purchases.

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.

  • Powell Reins In the Treasury Market’s Angst with Dovish Message

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped send Treasury yields lower on Wednesday by making clear that the central bank doesn’t foresee a need to remove policy accommodation any time soon.Ten-year Treasury yields fell to the day’s lowest levels after the Fed’s decision to keep policy unchanged, as forecast, with an extra dose of dovishness from Powell adding to the market move. In remarks to reporters, he said the recovery has been faster than expected but “it remains uneven and far from complete” and the economy “is a long way from our goals.”The 10-year yield initially rose to approach 1.66% on the release of the Fed’s decision, then sank back as Powell spoke in a post-meeting press conference, to hover around 1.61%, down roughly 1 basis point. In his answers to reporters, he reaffirmed that officials aren’t ready to start discussing plans to taper their massive bond-buying program.Powell’s emphasis that the Fed “was taking some time to achieve substantial progress on their policy goals” helped send yields lower, said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. “And then he was resolute on that it was not time to talk about talking about tapering” asset purchases.The Fed held its main policy rate near zero and vowed to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace.The Fed meeting came amid a revival this week of bets on quicker inflation after a string of strong economic numbers and as President Joe Biden continues to lobby for an aggressive next round of fiscal stimulus.The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, reached nearly 2.43% Wednesday -- the highest since April 2013. The move came even as officials again stressed that the recent jump in actual inflation will prove transitory.“We want inflation to run higher than it has been running over the last quarter century,” Powell said. And for that we need inflation expectations “that are really well anchored at 2%, and we really don’t see that yet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Biden's families plan would make Obamacare permanently cheaper for millions

    The American Families Plan would extend recently enacted ACA subsidies beyond 2022.