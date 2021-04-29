Tofino Resort + Marina gives back to community through annual fishing tournaments: Race for the Blue and Fish for the Future

Over 6,000 cans of wild Pacific Albacore Tuna have been donated to local food banks and schools around Vancouver Island and more than $100,000 has been raised to safeguard wild salmon in Clayoquot Sound

Tofino, BC, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tofino Resort + Marina is proud to announce the distribution of over 6,000 cans of local, individually caught Pacific Albacore Tuna to food banks and communities-in-need across Vancouver Island, in partnership with St. Jean’s Cannery & Smokehouse, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust and the Tofino-Ucluelet Culinary Guild.

“As one of Canada’s last original canneries and seafood processors, we’re happy to have contributed to this donation,” said Steve Hughes, president of St. Jean’s Cannery & Smokehouse. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the West Coast experience and provide high quality local seafood to those in need.”

The initiative comes as a result of Tofino Resort + Marina's Race for the Blue, Western Canada’s annual Pacific Albacore Tuna tournament focusing on an exciting and sustainable fishery in BC’s rarely visited offshore paradise. For the first time last year, participants had the opportunity to donate their tuna caught on the Thursday of the weeklong tournament to this initiative - now known as Thankful Thursday. As a result, more than 5,000 lbs of hand-packed tuna has been canned and distributed where it is most needed in the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere region: local food banks, school meal programs, seniors and elders, emergency food programs and communities with reduced food access.

Identifying places of need and coordinating distribution is far easier said than done in a region with multiple communities that are highly isolated, only accessible by gravel forestry roads or by boat. Tofino Resort + Marina teamed up with the region’s community foundation, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust, to ensure the cans were received by those in need. With connections in all regional communities and a close working relationship with local food distributor Tofino-Ucluelet Culinary Guild, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust was the perfect partner.

“The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is committed to conservation and sustainable development,” says Clayoquot Biosphere Trust Executive Director, Rebecca Hurwitz. “Tofino Resort + Marina has proven to be a dedicated partner by using their strengths to support the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Region.”

The tuna distribution is not Tofino Resort + Marina’s only collaboration with the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust. In 2019, the resort took Fish for the Future - its annual catch-and-release, family-focused fishing event - and turned it into the Fish for the Future Fund, a donor-advised endowment fund at Clayoquot Biosphere Trust aimed at safeguarding wild salmon in Clayoquot Sound. 100% of all tournament revenue, dollar for dollar, now supports wild salmon protection and research projects. In partnership with the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust, Tofino Resort + Marina continues to raise revenue alongside guests who contribute 1% of all resort and restaurant purchases to the endowment fund which is distributed to keystone projects like Tofino Salmon Enhancement Society and Clayoquot Salmon Roundtable. To date, after establishing the fund and the charitable network it supports, the resort has raised over $100,000.

“At Tofino Resort + Marina we are inspired by adventure, and that adventure couldn’t exist without the protection and respect of our unique environment,” says Tofino Resort + Marina President and Partner Willie Mitchell. “We are passionate with a purpose - as we learn and grow as a business our impact on the community remains top of mind. Incorporating meaningful ways to give back into our signature events like Race for the Blue and Fish for the Future is a no brainer.”

Fish for the Future returns September 3-5, 2021, followed by Race for the Blue September 10-18, 2021. More information will be announced in the coming months - follow along at @tofinomarina and @racefortheblue for the latest updates. For more information on Tofino Resort + Marina’s involvement in the community and to learn how you can support visit: tofinoresortandmarina.com/community.

About Tofino Resort + Marina

Adventure seekers coming to battle the waves, foodies drawn to the unique tastes of Tofino’s incredible culinary scene and ocean lovers looking for a hip home base - Tofino Resort + Marina is the perfect place to experience the spirit of the wild, west coast. Inspired by adventure, Tofino Resort + Marina is the only full-service resort situated on the inlet, and is just a short stroll from Tofino’s artisan boutiques, surf shops and Pacific flavours of this ruggedly refined ocean-side community. Experience the on-site Marine Adventure Centre, offering ocean excursions that take travellers beyond the end of the road. Indulge at signature restaurant 1909 Kitchen showcasing ingredients sourced and foraged from Tofino’s ocean, shoreline and forests, and enjoy West Coast rustic design and enticing food and drinks at The Hatch Waterfront Pub. Home to Tofino’s largest private marina with 58 slips and space to moor vessels of up to 130 feet, plus Tofino’s only waterfront fitness centre, Tuff Fit.

About the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust

The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is a registered charity based on the west coast of British Columbia, Canada. Established in 2000, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is the only organization in Canada that is both a community foundation and a UNESCO biosphere reserve. We pair this spirit of community with the power of a global presence to bring more people together for a shared understanding. We are one of 1,800 community foundations worldwide implementing United Nations’ goals to reduce poverty, end hunger, ensure quality education and protect the environment. The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust also oversees the Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Region, one of Canada’s 18 UNESCO biosphere reserves, and sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Our team works to strengthen the development of all citizens, communities and the ecosystems on which we all depend, for a future we can all be proud of.

About St. Jean’s Cannery and Smokehouse Ltd.

St. Jean's Cannery and Smokehouse Ltd. is a majority first nation-owned seafood processor providing custom services and products to sport fishers and consumers. Established in 1961 in Nanaimo, BC, it is now one of the last dedicated seafood canneries in Western Canada. Find Raincoast Trading seafood and Healthy Shores Pet Food in retail locations. St. Jean's products are available for delivery on their website.

