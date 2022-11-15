U.S. markets closed

TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRTEEN AND THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 1, 2022

TOFUTTI BRANDS INC
·6 min read
TOFUTTI BRANDS INC
TOFUTTI BRANDS INC

Cranford, New Jersey, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales of $2,896,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 compared to net sales of $3,356,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $2,334,000 in the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 from $2,816,000 in the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021, due to the timing of cheese promotions that occurred last year. Sales of our frozen dessert and frozen food products, which consist primarily of frozen dessert products, increased slightly to $562,000 in the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 from $540,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021.

Our gross profit decreased significantly to $427,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 from $818,000 for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021, due partially to the reduction in sales. Our gross profit percentage was 15% for the thirteen weeks ending October 1, 2022 compared to 24% for the thirteen weeks ending October 2, 2021. The decrease in both our gross profit and gross profit percentage were primarily caused by the substantial increases in the costs for certain ingredients. These substantial cost increases were due primarily to the lingering supply chain issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the record high cost of petroleum. Besides causing substantial increases in our freight expenses, the high cost of petroleum has also directly impacted the costs of certain ingredients and packaging such as the plastic packaging we use for our spreadable cheese products. We anticipate that our gross profit dollars and gross profit percentage will continue to be negatively affected for the balance of fiscal year 2022.

We had a net loss of $192,000, or a $0.04 loss per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 compared to net income of $228,000, or $0.04 (basic and diluted) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021.

As of October 1, 2022, we had approximately $965,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $3,994,000, compared with approximately $1,698,000 in cash and working capital of $4,326,000 at January 1, 2022. The decrease in cash is primarily due to the use of funds to purchase inventories during the period, due to management’s decision to purchase ingredients in advance of production needs to ensure an adequate supply and to prevent future production disruptions.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “We look forward to improved results in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the price increases we have announced take effect and expect that our cash position will also improve.”

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.


TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share figures)


 

 

Thirteen
weeks ended
October 1, 2022

 

 

Thirteen
weeks ended
October 2, 2021

 

 

Thirty-nine
weeks ended
October 1, 2022

 

 

Thirty-nine
weeks ended
October 2, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

2,896

 

 

$

3,356

 

 

$

9,338

 

 

$

9,533

 

Cost of sales

 

 

2,469

 

 

 

2,538

 

 

 

7,526

 

 

 

6,956

 

Gross profit

 

 

427

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

1,812

 

 

 

2,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and warehouse

 

 

261

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

834

 

 

 

909

 

Marketing

 

 

103

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

173

 

Research and development

 

 

26

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

99

 

General and administrative

 

 

298

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

1,097

 

 

 

 

688

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

2,299

 

 

 

2,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(261

)

 

 

143

 

 

 

(487

)

 

 

299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA loan forgiveness

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss)before interest expense and income taxes

 

 

(261

)

 

 

143

 

 

 

(322

)

 

 

299

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

(Loss) income before income tax

 

 

(261

)

 

 

136

 

 

 

(322

)

 

 

280

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(69

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

(127

)

 

 

52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(192

)

 

$

120

 

 

$

(195

)

 

$

228

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

5,154

 

Diluted

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

5,436

 

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.04

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.04

 


TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share figures)


 

 

October 1, 2022

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

965

 

 

$

1,698

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions of $480 and $435, respectively

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

1,336

 

Inventories

 

 

2,694

 

 

 

1,874

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

56

 

 

 

98

 

Total current assets

 

 

4,890

 

 

 

5,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

119

 

 

 

203

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

245

 

 

 

112

 

Other assets

 

 

19

 

 

 

21

 

Total assets

 

$

5,273

 

 

$

5,342

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA loan payable

 

$

 

 

$

165

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

42

 

 

 

46

 

Accounts payable

 

 

359

 

 

 

122

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

495

 

 

 

347

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

896

 

 

 

680

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

5

 

 

 

95

 

Total liabilities

 

 

901

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding

 

 

52

 

 

 

52

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

207

 

 

 

207

 

Retained earnings

 

 

4,113

 

 

 

4,308

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

4,372

 

 

 

4,567

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

5,273

 

 

$

5,342

 


Company Contact:

Steve Kass

 

Chief Executive/Financial Officer

 

(908) 272-2400

 

(908) 272-9492 (Fax)




