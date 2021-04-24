U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8580
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,935.11
    -990.69 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Toga Limited’s ‘Yippi’ App Is Recognized by Alibaba Cloud and Its Listing in the Alibaba Cloud EBook “Global Industry Best Practices on Alibaba Cloud”

TOGA Limited
·3 min read
PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toga Limited (OTC: TOGL), and its award-winning flagship mobile app, Yippi, was recognized by Alibaba Cloud and its listing amongst 28 companies in the “Global Industry Best Practices on Alibaba Cloud” eBook published on 26 March 2021.

“TOGA is proud of Yippi’s recognition by Alibaba Cloud during this time as Yippi works to grow its user base to become one of the largest super apps in Southeast Asia. Toga will use this momentum for Yippi to continue working with Alibaba Cloud to explore more solutions in data trends and predictions. This will give the company more vision on understanding the future of mobile applications and address new challenges and opportunities more effectively,” said Mr. Freddy Chia Kah See, Chief Technology Officer of TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toga, developer of the Yippi app.

“Yippi needed a reliable and agile cloud service partner who could offer the right amount of computing capacity to manage sudden peaks in concurrent user numbers and be able to deliver content and live streaming without interruptions or delays. Alibaba Cloud, as a top cloud service provider in China and the Asia Pacific region, offers global coverage with thousands of service nodes distributed in over 70 countries and regions is a perfect fit for both Yippi’s present and future needs,” said Chief Technology Officer, Freddy Chia Kah See.

This collaboration has achieved significant results, including increased time-to-market of new app features, and adequate computing resources for the current and future growth of Yippi.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson
TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
(949) 333-1603
info@togalimited.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the “Company”) “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” or “believes,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company’s ability to manage its growth; the Company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.


