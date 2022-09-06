U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

Together, For A Digital Future, H3C Digital Tour 2022 in Thailand Comes to a Successful Conclusion

·2 min read

BANGKOK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, the leader in digital solutions, recently held its series event "Digital Tour 2022" in Thailand. Themed "Together, For A Digital Future", the event aimed to empower the digital transformation of customers and partners in Thailand and to further facilitate digital development across Southeast Asia.

The six stops of events in Ubon, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Bangkok have attracted numerous customers, partners, and ICT industry leaders. K. Phichai Lerdpongadisorn, the Chief Executive of the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) Chiang Mai attended the event in Chiang Mai as a special guest and positively recognized H3C's digital leadership.

(Right) K. Phichai Lerdpongadisorn, the Chief Executive of the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) Chiang Mai attended the event in Chiang Mai
(Right) K. Phichai Lerdpongadisorn, the Chief Executive of the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) Chiang Mai attended the event in Chiang Mai

Since the establishment of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) in 2016 and the roll-out of the Thailand 4.0 national development plan, the government has been focusing on the way to achieve the key goal of upgrading Thailand's economic development to a high value-added stage across all sectors over the next 20 years.

With its years of practical experience worldwide and a deep understanding of the Thai market, H3C helps solve the digital challenges that the Thai government and enterprises faced. In the three years since entering the Thai market, H3C's routers, switches, and network equipment have been widely deployed by customers across a wide range of sectors including hospitality, government, and healthcare, effectively supporting the country's digital transformation and empowering more Thai people to enjoy the convenience of digitalization.

With a focus on local industry and government customers, H3C presented several scenario-based solutions, including Cloudnet, Comware V9 network operating system, and the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 product, etc.

H3C's latest Wi-Fi 7 APs serve as a key part of its four key scenario-based solutions - Synergy Working, Innovative Education, Efficient Healthcare, and Reliable Public Service - shortening overall network operation and maintenance (O&M) time by 30% and creating a solid and reliable network foundation. Besides, H3C Cloudnet empowers the network through U-Center unified O&M cloud, providing simple network deployment, ultimate network experience and strong value-added services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Passakorn Hamrattanatorn, Channel Sales Manager of H3C, delivered a keynote speech at the event. He addressed: "Win-win cooperation is a key factor in building a global sustainable service system. H3C will support local partners through organizational communication, empowerment, and collaboration service. In addition, we can provide reliable delivery of full-stack products in the local market through the technical support of more than 2,000 ICT experts and 7x24 service."

H3C has successfully certified over 1,000 partners, established partnership with over 200 overseas service providers, and delivers services in 135 countries. Looking ahead, H3C, as one of the most trusted partners, will continue to follow the "Partners First" and "win-win-win" strategy to meet the digital demands in Thailand and other markets.

SOURCE H3C

