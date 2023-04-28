TOGL and Huawei Cloud Sign MOU for New Internet Experience in Malaysia

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud Spark Discovery for Internet Industry was held from April 25 to 28, 2023, where top players in this industry from Asia Pacific were invited to visit Huawei's headquarter and meet experts from Huawei and leading peers in China. In this tour, TOGL, a Malaysian advanced Internet technology company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Huawei Cloud for their future partnership in metaverse, virtual experience, livestreaming, big data, and AI, which underpins new user experience in Malaysia's Internet services.

As one of the fastest growing Internet companies in Malaysia, TOGL has a number of popular applications including Yippi for social networking, TopzMall for e-commerce, and TogaGo for travel services, a portal of convenience for local people and a platform of opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

What backs TOGL is the cutting-edge technologies from Huawei Cloud.

Smooth user experience upon traffic surges

Yippi is the star product of TOGL and the best example of how TOGL is technically powered by Huawei Cloud. Yippi provides a wide range of services, from social networking, payment, e-commerce, travel, entertainment, video calls, to healthcare. It also supports live events such as concerts, award ceremonies, and product launches. Their rapidly enlarging user base and all sorts of breaking news just keep bringing in pressure on their systems, and they need a more flexible architecture.

Their solution was Huawei Cloud Container Engine (CCE) Turbo and Relational Database Service (RDS). Rearchitected with containers, their systems can easily survive traffic spikes with up to 3,000 pods added in just one minute. RDS allows reads and writes of stored user information, comments, recommendations, and rewards in just seconds. These cloud services make the app stable and smooth.

VOD acceleration: faster, more stable, and cost-effective

Videos are becoming the major source of information and entertainment. Yippi integrates video on demand (VOD) into multiple services to ensure user acquisition and retention with quality video playbacks.

Huawei Cloud VOD provides the OBS + CDN pseudo origin server solution to reduce the origin pull latency by 60% and improve QoS performance such as the first frame latency, stream pull rate, and frame freezing, compared with the previous IDC origin servers. Viewers enjoy smooth playbacks and TOGL enjoys a 50% reduction in public network bandwidth costs.

Broader partnerships, broader success

Yippi is making its presence in virtual exhibits, retail metaverse, and many other innovative fields. Ecosystem partners are just what they need to go for a greater success.

By now, Huawei Cloud has more than 41,000 ecosystem partners around the world, covering fields such as payment, e-commerce, media, and metaverse. A solid partner network and wide-ranging competencies will expedite innovations in TOGL.

At the MOU signing ceremony, Mr. Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC and Mr. Roy Lim Jun Hao, CMO of TOGL Technology, stated that TOGL strives to make people's lives better and help small- and medium-sized enterprises grow. Diversified layout and innovative business model have fueled their own growth, so have advanced tech companies such as Huawei Cloud. Huawei Cloud will dive deeper into technologies and services, with which to start a new chapter of growth for Internet companies like TOGL.

