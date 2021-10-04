TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd Awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021 for 'Toga Resonance Technology (T-RT)' under Health Promotion Category

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the tenth Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients and who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times.

TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd awarded for Health Promotion Category at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021

The AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd's Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd (TOGL)'s business nature encompasses network innovations, and research and development (R&D). The company builds mobile applications that provide essential solutions to everyday lifestyle situations, and websites for small-medium enterprises (SMEs) besides developing information technology (IT) applications and digital solutions for business partners and clients.

'CSR Through Education' is one of the company's three CSR initiatives with the others being 'CSR Through Entertainment' and 'Yippi Care' where the company extends a helping hand while staying competitive and relevant during these trying times. Through the 'CSR Through Education' initiative', TOGL Technology collaborated with local universities like Multimedia University (MMU) and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) where the company provides MMU and UTAR students with scholarships on a yearly basis to conduct research on the company's flagship product, Yippi mobile application, specifically the company's exclusive technology called T-Resonance Technology (T-RT), and explore its effects on human well-being so as to provide better user experience and health benefits.

Since its launch, Yippi has helped reduce financial constraints among its users as the application combines the potency of social media messaging and integrated marketing technology (Martech) ecosystem, providing them with a new income source. TOGL Technology hopes to continue offering more opportunities, especially for content, besides providing a one-stop solution for small-medium businesses (SMB) and small-medium enterprises (SME) clients.

Therefore, TOGL Technology invested approximately RM10 million to establish the Yippi Creator Centre, a support programme for individuals who want to develop good online content. Participants will gain access to facilities like Creator Academy, an online space where they learn basic knowledge of the Yippi platform and build their content conception skills towards becoming better content creators. In the near future, the company hopes to help more than one million users to advance together through the Creator Centre and form an ecological space for common growth through Yippi.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards programme recognises and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ .

