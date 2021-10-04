U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

TogoRun's Gloria Janata Receives Pure Earth 2021 Impact Award

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TogoRun, an award-winning, woman-owned healthcare communications agency, is pleased to announce its President, CEO, and owner Gloria "Glo" Janata, J.D. has received the 2021 Impact Award from Pure Earth, an international non-profit organization focused on fighting disease-causing pollution and cleaning up toxic hot spots. The award will be presented the evening of October 4th in New York City at Pure Earth's Night of Hope and Healing on Broadway Benefit.

TogoRun Logo (PRNewsfoto/TogoRun)
TogoRun Logo (PRNewsfoto/TogoRun)

The Pure Earth Impact Award is given each year to individuals who have not only supported Pure Earth's goals to reduce pollution, save lives, and protect the planet, they also have made significant contributions to the overall health and well-being of our shared global community.

"I'm thrilled to receive this wonderful recognition from Pure Earth and privileged to witness the life-saving work they do every day to protect children, families, and the planet from the ravages of toxic pollution," said Glo Janata, TogoRun President, CEO and owner. "I'm also proud that our amazing TogoRun team has had the opportunity to work hand in hand with Pure Earth's brilliant team over the last five years as part of our pro bono commitment to supporting organizations with values that align with ours: courage, commitment, creativity, craftsmanship, and community. We look forward to continuing our partnership and to making a healthy impact around the world."

Since 2017, Glo has served as a Pure Earth Board Member, providing strategic support on matters of global public health, advocacy, fundraising, and media relations. She led the TogoRun team that helped Pure Earth raise awareness about The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, which reported an estimated 9 million premature deaths worldwide from disease-causing pollution – three times more deaths than from AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined. The results of this effort, which included generating over 2 billion media impressions worldwide and supporting policy changes throughout the world, were recognized with several communication awards, including the 2018 Sabre Award for Best Global Campaign.

"We are excited to be honoring Glo with this Impact Award and to highlight the incredible support she has provided Pure Earth over the years," said Pure Earth CEO and founder Richard Fuller. "Glo's strategic and creative guidance has been especially essential not only to drive significant awareness about the issues surrounding disease-causing pollution, but also in creating fundraising development plans that have set our course for the next decade. We are looking forward to celebrating Glo with this award and continuing our great work together for years to come."

The main program is being live-streamed beginning at 7:15 p.m. EST, including an appearance by Academy-Award nominee and creator of A Bronx Tale Chazz Palminteri and a performance by Broadway Star Bobby Conte. Click here to watch.

The event also includes the Pure Earth Pure Gold Jewelry Auction featuring unique pieces of jewelry donated by high-end jewelers focused on responsibly sourcing their materials. One special piece donated by Dana Bronfman Modern Fine Jewelry is made from the first U.S. purchase of responsibly sourced artisanal "healthy gold" that is mined without mercury from the Peruvian Amazon and was facilitated by Pure Earth.

About Pure Earth

Pure Earth is the world's leading non-profit organization dedicated to saving and improving lives and protecting the planet by reducing disease-causing pollution and cleaning up toxic hot spots in low- and middle-income countries. Since its inception in 1999, Pure Earth and its field workers have completed more than 120 projects in 27 countries using best-in-class science, analytics, and engineering practices to identify toxic hot spots and teach communities how to improve soil, water, and air quality with pragmatic, cost-effective solutions. Pollution is the largest environmental cause of death and disease in the world, stealing 9 million lives each year, many of them children. Pure Earth prioritizes actions that protect the developing brains and bodies of children and pregnant women living in toxic hot spots with a specific emphasis on lead and mercury exposure. Partnering with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Pure Earth aims to elevate pollution as a global priority, create sustainable change, and support a healthier future.

About TogoRun

TogoRun is an award-winning, full-service strategic communications agency specializing in global health and well-being, telling the untold story, and creating powerful and proven ESG strategies. Woman-owned and independent, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that support a healthier planet, close health disparity gaps, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, and Philadelphia, and a network of global partners in +90 markets, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical device, health insurance, hospital, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty. TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action of Diversity & Inclusion. The TogoRun Team has collectively been responsible for more than 220 industry awards. Visit us here: www.TogoRun.com.

About GMJ Global

GMJ Global is a woman-owned communications and media company focused on making a healthy impact worldwide. Including award-winning health and well-being agency TogoRun, digital consumer health and beauty agency VegaRun, full service creative shop StudioTogo, and publications and media company GMJ Global Media, GMJ Global aims to create a new and kinder capitalism, a more inclusive society, and a healthier environment centered on the philosophy of equitable abundance. GMJ Global is a proud partner of the UN Global Compact. Visit us here: www.GMJGlobal.com.

Contact
Taylor Mason-Little
M: 714.466.0301
E: t.mason-little@togorun.com

GMJ Global Logo (PRNewsfoto/TogoRun)
GMJ Global Logo (PRNewsfoto/TogoRun)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/togoruns-gloria-janata-receives-pure-earth-2021-impact-award-301391480.html

SOURCE TogoRun

