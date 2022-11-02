Toilet Paper Market to grow by USD 10.53 Bn, Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing by Vendors to be a Key Trend - Technavio

The toilet paper market offers comprehensive analysis by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors is a toilet paper market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Vendors are adopting sustainable manufacturing processes, including procurement of wood from sustainable forestry. The growing concerns regarding the level of sustainable business operations are compelling vendors of toilet paper to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. The adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors ensures consumers that the products are manufactured using eco-friendly methods. This will increase the adoption of toilet paper among consumers, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global toilet paper market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toilet Paper Market 2022-2026

The toilet paper market size is expected to grow by USD 10.53 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology.

Toilet Paper Market: Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The toilet paper market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer a variety of brands and stock-keeping units (SKUs) at competitive prices. Convenience, SKUs, and brand variety are some factors considered while purchasing products from hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. The availability of all products at a single store is the major factor considered by consumers for buying products such as toilet paper.

By geography, 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for toilet paper in APAC. North America is another region showing major market growth. The launch of products, the increasing use of online platforms to purchase household hygiene products, such as toilet paper, by end-users, and augmenting awareness about the availability and the increasing adoption of toilet paper will facilitate the toilet paper market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Toilet Paper Market: Major Growth Drivers

One of the key factors driving growth in the toilet paper market is the growing concerns about health and hygiene. In recent times, emerging economies such as those in APAC have been experiencing a change in purchasing behavior and habits of consumers. The higher discretionary income, the high brand penetration and the availability of a wide range of products on online portals are influencing the purchasing behavior of consumers nowadays. Factors such as the increasing population and growing awareness about hygiene in developing countries will positively impact the global toilet paper market. The pandemic led to an increase in the demand for health and hygiene products, which positively impacted the market during 2020-2021.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Toilet Paper Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Caprice Paper Products Pty Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of toilet paper such as Caprice green jumbo toilet paper, Caprice interfolds toilet tissue and Caprice jumbo toilet paper rolls.

Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas.

Cascades Inc.



Toilet Paper Market: Reasons to Buy Toilet Paper Market Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist toilet paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the toilet paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the toilet paper market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toilet paper market vendors

Toilet Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas., Caprice Paper Products Pty Ltd., Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., CMPC SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Matera Paper Co. Inc., Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids, Seventh Generation Inc., SOFIDEL S.P.A. AND SOFFASS S.P.A. DPO, Traidcraft, Unilever PLC, Velvet CARE sp. z o.o., WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Caprice Paper Products Pty Ltd.

10.4 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

10.5 Kimberly Clark Corp.

10.6 Koch Industries Inc.

10.7 Kruger Inc.

10.8 Naturelle Consumer Products LTD

10.9 Orchids

10.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.11 Unilever PLC

10.12 Velvet CARE sp. z o.o.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

