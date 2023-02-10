Toilet seats market size to grow by USD 1.35708 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The toilet seats market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.35708 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05 %. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Toilet seats market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -
Brondell Inc. - The company offers toilet seats such as Swash 300 advanced bidet toilet seat.
Coway Co. Ltd. - The company offers toilet seats such as Fontana toilet seats.
Duravit AG - The company offers toilet seats such as Geberit One and Geberit iCon toilet seats.
Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH - The company offers toilet seats such as EVO, EOX, and Dante sanitary toilet seats.
Vendor landscape –
The global toilet seats market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer toilet seats in the market are Asian Granito India Ltd., Brondell Inc., Coway Co. Ltd., Duravit AG, Geberit International AG, Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH, Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Invacare Corp., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc., MKW Holding GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pressalit AS, Roca Sanitario SA, TOSHIBA CORP, Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, and Wellis Hungary Plc and others.
There are numerous regional vendors that offer low-cost products in the market. However, many small companies are also present in the market. The number of foreign vendors is limited, but the presence of these vendors is growing as they cater to global and international enterprises that consume premium-priced products. Vendors are adopting advanced material and processing technologies to offer high-performance products. A gradual shift toward high-quality products is also expected to drive market growth in developing countries such as China. Factors such as innovation in design and functionality and the provision of support services are likely to have a positive impact on the degree of competitiveness during the forecast period.
Toilet seats market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Toilet seats market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and non-residential) and product type (conventional toilet seats and smart toilet seats).
The residential segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The number of residential infrastructural projects is increasing globally owing to the growing population and regulatory support from various governments. These factors will drive the growth of the segment.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global toilet seats market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global toilet seats market.
APAC is estimated to account for 59% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the construction market in the region during the forecast period will be driven by the need for new infrastructure in urban areas, especially in emerging economies. The rise in construction activities will increase the demand for toilet seats. Japan dominates the regional market, as vendors in the country use the latest technologies such as warm toilet seats with odor-masking functions and shower jets. In addition, major vendors are headquartered in Japan. Product launches will also fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
Toilet seats market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The consumption of self-lifting toilet seats is notably driving the market growth. Self-lifting toilet seats are preferred by commercial as well as residential end-users, which is expected to increase the demand for such seats in the near future. These seats have a self-lift mechanism that raises the seat before use and lowers it after use automatically. Self-lifting toilet seats use a hydraulic lift mechanism, which features spring-loaded hinges. Therefore, the growing demand for such toilet seats will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Key trends – The demand for customized and germ-resistant toilet seats is a key trend in the market. The increasing awareness about health and hygiene is driving the demand for these seats. Companies such as Kohler and TOTO have introduced intelligent toilet systems with antimicrobial agents. Automatic seat covers by Brill Hygienic Products offer germ-resistant technology. These features will increase the adoption of germ-resistant toilet seats, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges - Maintenance and repair of toilet seats are challenging the market growth. Electronic toilet seats need to be handled carefully to prevent water spillage. The installation of these seats requires precision handling. Moreover, the batteries used in smart toilets have to be replaced once a year. In addition, such seats require mild detergents for cleaning to prevent damage to the paint, hinges, and metal finish. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this toilet seats market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the toilet seats market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the toilet seats market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the toilet seats market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of toilet seats market vendors
Toilet Seats Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
164
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,357.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.08
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Asian Granito India Ltd., Brondell Inc., Coway Co. Ltd., Duravit AG, Geberit International AG, Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH, Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Invacare Corp., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc., MKW Holding GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pressalit AS, Roca Sanitario SA, TOSHIBA CORP, Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, and Wellis Hungary Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
