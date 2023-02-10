U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,719.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,411.75
    -13.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.50
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7490
    +0.3110 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,938.30
    -885.25 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.08
    -17.70 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,722.92
    +138.57 (+0.50%)
     

Toilet seats market size to grow by USD 1.35708 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The toilet seats market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.35708 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05 %. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toilet Seats Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toilet Seats Market 2023-2027

Toilet seats market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • Brondell Inc. - The company offers toilet seats such as Swash 300 advanced bidet toilet seat.

  • Coway Co. Ltd. - The company offers toilet seats such as Fontana toilet seats.

  • Duravit AG - The company offers toilet seats such as Geberit One and Geberit iCon toilet seats.

  • Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH - The company offers toilet seats such as EVO, EOX, and Dante sanitary toilet seats.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global toilet seats market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer toilet seats in the market are Asian Granito India Ltd., Brondell Inc., Coway Co. Ltd., Duravit AG, Geberit International AG, Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH, Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Invacare Corp., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc., MKW Holding GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pressalit AS, Roca Sanitario SA, TOSHIBA CORP, Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, and Wellis Hungary Plc and others.

There are numerous regional vendors that offer low-cost products in the market. However, many small companies are also present in the market. The number of foreign vendors is limited, but the presence of these vendors is growing as they cater to global and international enterprises that consume premium-priced products. Vendors are adopting advanced material and processing technologies to offer high-performance products. A gradual shift toward high-quality products is also expected to drive market growth in developing countries such as China. Factors such as innovation in design and functionality and the provision of support services are likely to have a positive impact on the degree of competitiveness during the forecast period.

Toilet seats market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Toilet seats market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and non-residential) and product type (conventional toilet seats and smart toilet seats).

  • The residential segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The number of residential infrastructural projects is increasing globally owing to the growing population and regulatory support from various governments. These factors will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global toilet seats market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global toilet seats market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 59% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the construction market in the region during the forecast period will be driven by the need for new infrastructure in urban areas, especially in emerging economies. The rise in construction activities will increase the demand for toilet seats. Japan dominates the regional market, as vendors in the country use the latest technologies such as warm toilet seats with odor-masking functions and shower jets. In addition, major vendors are headquartered in Japan. Product launches will also fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Toilet seats marketMarket dynamics

Leading drivers - The consumption of self-lifting toilet seats is notably driving the market growth. Self-lifting toilet seats are preferred by commercial as well as residential end-users, which is expected to increase the demand for such seats in the near future. These seats have a self-lift mechanism that raises the seat before use and lowers it after use automatically. Self-lifting toilet seats use a hydraulic lift mechanism, which features spring-loaded hinges. Therefore, the growing demand for such toilet seats will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends – The demand for customized and germ-resistant toilet seats is a key trend in the market. The increasing awareness about health and hygiene is driving the demand for these seats. Companies such as Kohler and TOTO have introduced intelligent toilet systems with antimicrobial agents. Automatic seat covers by Brill Hygienic Products offer germ-resistant technology. These features will increase the adoption of germ-resistant toilet seats, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Maintenance and repair of toilet seats are challenging the market growth. Electronic toilet seats need to be handled carefully to prevent water spillage. The installation of these seats requires precision handling. Moreover, the batteries used in smart toilets have to be replaced once a year. In addition, such seats require mild detergents for cleaning to prevent damage to the paint, hinges, and metal finish. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this toilet seats market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the toilet seats market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the toilet seats market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the toilet seats market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of toilet seats market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart toilet market size is expected to increase by USD 4.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial and residential) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The baby car seat market size is expected to increase by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (infant car seats, convertible car seats, and booster car seats) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Toilet Seats Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,357.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.08

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Asian Granito India Ltd., Brondell Inc., Coway Co. Ltd., Duravit AG, Geberit International AG, Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH, Hi Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Invacare Corp., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc., MKW Holding GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pressalit AS, Roca Sanitario SA, TOSHIBA CORP, Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, and Wellis Hungary Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global toilet seats market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 7.3 Conventional toilet seats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Smart toilet seats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Asian Granito India Ltd.

  • 12.4 Brondell Inc.

  • 12.5 Coway Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Duravit AG

  • 12.7 Geberit International AG

  • 12.8 Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH

  • 12.9 Invacare Corp.

  • 12.10 JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Kohler Co.

  • 12.12 LIXIL Corp.

  • 12.13 Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc.

  • 12.14 MKW Holding GmbH

  • 12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.16 Pressalit AS

  • 12.17 TOSHIBA CORP

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Toilet Seats Market 2023-2027
Global Toilet Seats Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toilet-seats-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-35708-billion-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics--technavio-301741899.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under the new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities.

  • Parker-Hannifin Shares Make an Upside Breakout

    Parker-Hannifin Corp PH makes "motion and control technologies and systems" and they must be doing something right - their charts and indicators are very bullish. In this daily bar chart of PH, below, I see a bullish pattern playing out. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from the middle of December telling me that buyers of PH are being more aggressive than sellers.

  • Pilgrim’s Pride Surges as Consumers Swap Beef for Cheap Chicken

    (Bloomberg) -- Sharply falling chicken prices are boosting poultry demand from inflation-weary consumers at a challenging moment for the rival beef industry, according to Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloon Was

  • GE suspended Russian operations after the Ukraine invasion a year ago. Here’s why it hasn’t fully departed Russia.

    Like many western companies, General Electric Co. announced the suspension of its operations in Russia last year.

  • GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

    OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at least three years was the first of its kind and establishes a dedicated capacity exclusively for GM’s key chip suppliers at their upstate New York fabrication facility. The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address praised the passing of the $52 billion Chips and Science Act that aims to bring back chip manufacturing to the United States and points to a new approach by automakers to securing semiconductors.

  • Coinbase CEO Tweets Rumors Of Retail Staking Ban, Kraken Faces SEC Probe

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted his concerns about a rumored SEC ban on retail staking. Meanwhile, crypto-exchange Kraken is also under the regulator's scanner.

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • GM, GlobalFoundries Sign Chip Supply Deal

    The auto maker said the agreement supports its strategy to reduce the number of unique chips needed to power its vehicles.

  • Oil dips but heads for weekly gain despite U.S. downturn fears

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain with the market continuing to seesaw between fears of a recession hitting the United States and hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer. Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.22 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.71. The downturn was partly due to a report on Thursday showing the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, which reignited recession fears.

  • Pepsi price hikes drive profits

    PepsiCo reported big earnings on Thursday to beat analysts’ predictions after inflation forced price hikes in 2022 and helped increase fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Old Dominion Freight Line, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and ArcBest

    Old Dominion Freight Line, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and ArcBest have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Careful How You Place Your Bets on Wynn Resorts

    Could this become an exhaustion gap where potential buyers and bears throw in the towel and go long?

  • Moral Rating Agency slams several U.S. companies over alleged Russia and Ukraine ‘double standards’

    Many U.S. companies are supporting Ukraine with aid while still maintaining a presence in Russia, researchers claim

  • Volvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO

    Volvo Cars' top executive said on Thursday that the Swedish automaker has no intention of cutting its electric vehicle (EV) prices despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit. Speaking after the Swedish carmaker posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, Chief Executive Jim Rowan said there was no need to cut prices because demand for Volvo's cars remain high and the company has a solid order backlog for its full EVs. Volvo's EV unit sales tripled the fourth quarter, and fully electric vehicles accounted for 18% of sales in that period compared to 6% the year before, its results statement showed.

  • HSBC Is Betting Big on India's $400 Billion Pile of Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- “Roaring with national pride. Soaring with global dreams,” blared the HSBC Holdings Plc ad outside an upscale Mumbai suburb in December. The 122-foot billboard displayed a tiger stalking over the British bank’s hexagonal red logo — a not-too-subtle signal of its ambitions to dominate the financial industry of what’s by some estimates now the world’s most populous country.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigu

  • Toyota reports 8% drop in Oct-Dec profit, keeps forecast

    Toyota reported an 8.1% drop in fiscal third quarter profit Thursday, as a global shortage of computer chips and soaring raw material costs battering the auto industry hit Japan’s top automaker. Toyota Motor Corp.’s October-December profit totaled 727.9 billion yen ($5.6 billion), down from 791.7 billion yen the previous year. Toyota kept its global consolidated vehicles sales forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March unchanged at 10.4 million vehicles.

  • Americans are fed up with tipping—but they’re doing it more often, even amid soaring inflation

    However, experts warn that increases in digital tip requests could backfire.

  • Why U.S. fuel prices continue to feel the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    The Russia-Ukraine war has called attention to the vulnerability of the U.S. petroleum market and may lead to a shift to better secure global energy supplies.