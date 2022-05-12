U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,899.50
    -30.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,590.00
    -153.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,787.50
    -182.25 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.60
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.32
    -1.39 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.80
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.57 (-2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    -0.0089 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8320
    -0.0890 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    34.56
    +1.57 (+4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0590
    -1.8890 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,345.61
    -1,856.81 (-6.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    633.52
    -93.18 (-12.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.26
    -151.40 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Token.io raises $40M to expand open banking-based account-to-account payments in Europe

Ingrid Lunden
·7 min read

The rise of digital payments has changed the nature of how people do business with each other; and open banking -- a movement in banking where incumbents are finally adopting newer technology such as APIs to open their systems to modern integrations -- is leading to a wave of new payment methods, all of which are hoping to become as standard as cash or paying with cards. In the latest development on this theme, a UK startup called Token.io has closed $40 million in funding to expand its own particular push in payments tech -- account to account payments and accessing accounts for transactions by way of a single API -- deeper into the UK and across Europe.

The funding is being co-led by Cota Capital and TempoCap, with participation also from Element Ventures, MissionOG and PostFinance as well as past investors Octopus Ventures, Opera Tech Ventures and SBI Investments. The company is not disclosing valuation but CEO Todd Clyde confirmed it was up compared to its previous financing.

But as a measure of how Token is doing and the traction it's been getting for its tech, its customers include BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mastercard, Nuvei, Paysafe, Ecommpay, Rewire, Coingate, Raypd, Sonae Universo, Volt, Vyne and others whose names are not being made public (some use Token as a white-label service, meaning no branding that would give away that relationship). Clyde said also that Token's payment volumes grew 20-fold last year, and currently account for 21% of all account-to-account payments in the UK and Europe -- a proportion that is set to rise as more of its customers take their Token integrations live.

One comparable for Token, and a mark of how big the overall business is, is TrueLayer, a major open banking player also based out of the UK that last year raised a big round of $130 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

If the name "Token" got you wondering how and if this startup is somehow involved in cryptocurrency, you would be both wrong and right. The company started several years ago with a mission to build alternative payment technologies to improve how cross-border payments were made, and cryptocurrency was indeed part of that premise. In 2019, however, it spun out its crypto business, which is called M10 and focuses today on helping banks (state banks, commercial banks) build and run tokens, used to create their own digital currencies and for other purposes.

Token kept the name and some of the legacy of how "token" has traditionally been used in financial services to continue its focus on secure and modern open banking technology, and has been a part of the group of companies riding the wave of interest in building new services to compete with existing payment rails with the promise of giving consumers and businesses more choices and lower costs in the process.

Account-to-account payments is not exactly a new concept in its most general sense, but it's long been a complicated and expensive process, not something that you would use for everyday payments but something that required set up with banks, sometimes paperwork to fill out, and fees to pay. What has changed in the last several years -- spurred also by innovations from companies like GoCardless -- is the idea of it becoming something that is quick and easy to do, as easy as pulling out a card or cash from your wallet.

"There's been an inflection point," said Clyde. "Open banking solves the barriers of account-to-account payments, and it will allow these to go mainstream. And so the uptake is quite tremendous. We are seeing 10% to 20% month over month growth in volumes in the UK."

Interestingly, though, it seems that it's all still relatively small compared to the overall amount of transactions, which underscores to just how much has to happen before the concept of account-to-account (and the companies enabling it) can hope for any kind of mainstream acceptance. Currently, Clyde estimates that A2A accounts for only about one-tenth of 1% of all payments in the UK and Europe, although all signs are pointing to it becoming 10% of all payments in three years.

As with Kevin -- another company in the account-to-account payment space that we covered just last week when it too announced funding for its particular take on A2A, integrating it with POS services for retailers -- Token's approach has been to build its own API, behind which it has done all the hard work of building the integrations with different banks to make payments possible.

In the UK, where open banking has been getting rolled out for years with the country's major banks, this is relatively straightforward since those banks are using the same standards; in Europe, Clyde said, this has been a significantly more complex undertaking, with Token taking 14 different banking standards and "harmonizing" them and building them into its API, effectively making it possible to access payments for account holders across thousands of banks in 16 different countries through its single API.

"Aggregation is a key value proposition for us," he said.

Kevin Jacques -- a partner at Cota Capital leading its investment in Token who previously worked for years at Visa and ran its venture arm (so has a particular and close knowledge of how to build and dominate in payment rails, and also the shortcomings of some of the biggest ones today) -- noted that one important force pushing this market will be Strong Customer Authentication.

These are new regulations in Europe (and the UK) requiring multi-factor authentication to improve the security of digital payments. A2A, coming directly from customer accounts, will mean that those managing the payments will have more account holder data on file and will be able to speed up some of the processing as a result: with a lot of transactions often abandoned due to processing delays and glitches, simplifying that could be a fillip for more adoption by both retailers and consumers.

Down the line, while Token will be focusing mainly on expanding its footprint, its partners and turning on more live integrations with its platform, it will also be looking at how it can bring in more services to complement basic A2A payments to serve a wider set of use cases. I mentioned credit to Clyde: not every consumer wants to or can pay for goods in cash today, so why would they be able to do so in A2A? Some will still need financing and credit alternatives. His response: while Token is unlikely to build those kinds of services itself anytime soon, it will likely partner with others that are disrupting in that area to provide alternatives:

"Credit was cards, but it will be replaced by buy now, pay later, and other forms of credit," he said.

We're in a particularly tough market for funding at the moment, so it's also notable that this round for Token closed in the last couple of weeks, a sign that deals are still being made for the right teams and businesses.

"This round speaks to the quality of Token as a business. We see a real opportunity for some dynamic change in the payments market that doesn't come along just every couple of years, even with open banking innovations," said Adam Shepherd, an investment partner at Tempo who led its investment. "Token has some deep, deep payments expertise in the team, and I think that the fact that we're announcing this round at this moment, shows that for the right businesses with the right kind of plan, with the right unit economics, there is still funding available. But yes, it's a tougher market out there."

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    Bitcoin has fallen 6% to $27,661.71, its lowest level since 2021. Stifel’s Barry Bannister sees it as the last speculative asset that needs to fall before the market can find a bottom. “One on that long list is Bitcoin, a high-powered speculative instrument, which we believe still has downside to about $15,000.”

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Crypto: TerraUSD stablecoin drops below peg value amid sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what TerraUSD's price falling below its fixed value means for stablecoins.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Why the Fed wants corporate America to have a hiring freeze: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock sank 21% to an all-time low on May 9 after the analytics firm posted its first-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 31% year over year to $446 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $2.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Tumbling. The Earnings Were That Bad.

    The company did maintain its 2022 revenue target of a range between $560 million and $620 million, but that didn’t seem to be enough for investors, as the stock fell sharply even as its CEO focused on Beyond Meat’s long-term goals. Perhaps, but investors seem to be more worried about the short term. “While we appreciate management’s long-term view, investors are going to be increasingly questioning BYND’s path to profitability, which isn’t good for the shares in a rising interest rate environment,” writes CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram, who also says that Beyond Meat’s spending raises “the likelihood of a capital raise by the end of this year.”

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The stock market is having a forgettable 2022 so far thanks to multiple headwinds, such as the geopolitical instability in Europe, surging inflation, a contracting economy, and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has adopted an aggressive stance toward raising interest rates. Technology stocks have been hammered big time thanks to the factors discussed above, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down a whopping 31% this year. The likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are three such high-flying stocks that have crashed hard amid the sell-off.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

    Shares of Dutch Bros were plunging Thursday after the coffee chain lowered its forecast for adjusted Ebitda in 2022. Dutch Bros (ticker: BROS) said it expects adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of at least $90 million, down from its previous forecast of $115 million to $120 million, “reflecting near-term margin pressure in our company-operated shops and our decision to take modest price increases during the year.”

  • Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered. See related article: Has Bitcoin become a victim of its own success? Fast facts If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed. MicroStrategy has a […]