Tokenization Market to grow by USD 3.60 Bn to grow by 2026, Rising number of online transactions to boost market growth -Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the tokenization market, operating under the Information Technology market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 3.60 bn, at a CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tokenization Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. American Express Co., Fiserv Inc., Futurex, HelpSystems, Lookout Inc., Mastercard Inc., MEAWALLET, Micro Focus International Plc, Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies, and Visa Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The rising number of online transactions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, System integration and interoperability issues might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Tokenization Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 37% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, on-premise led the growth under the deployment segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • Deployment

  • Geography

The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. Over the projected period, increasing the use of wireless networks will support the expansion of the tokenization market in North America. Buy Sample Report.

Tokenization Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tokenization market report covers the following areas:

  • Tokenization Market Size

  • Tokenization Market Trends

  • Tokenization Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising number of online transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the Tokenization Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Tokenization Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist tokenization market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the tokenization market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the tokenization market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the tokenization market vendors

Related Reports

Music Production Software Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market for music production software is expanding mostly due to the increasing number of musicians and artists, yet issues like the accessibility of open-source software could restrain this expansion.

Online Survey Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increased use of online survey software among SMBs is notably driving the online survey software market growth, although factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may impede the market growth.

Tokenization Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

$3.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Express Co., Fiserv Inc., Futurex, HelpSystems, Lookout Inc., Mastercard Inc., MEAWALLET, Micro Focus International Plc, Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies, and Visa Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • American Express Co.

  • Fiserv Inc.

  • Futurex

  • HelpSystems

  • Lookout Inc.

  • Mastercard Inc.

  • MEAWALLET

  • Micro Focus International Plc

  • Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies

  • Visa Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tokenization Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tokenization-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-60-bn-to-grow-by-2026--rising-number-of-online-transactions-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301649776.html

SOURCE Technavio

