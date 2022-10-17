Tokenization Market to grow by USD 3.60 Bn to grow by 2026, Rising number of online transactions to boost market growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the tokenization market, operating under the Information Technology market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 3.60 bn, at a CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. American Express Co., Fiserv Inc., Futurex, HelpSystems, Lookout Inc., Mastercard Inc., MEAWALLET, Micro Focus International Plc, Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies, and Visa Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The rising number of online transactions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, System integration and interoperability issues might hamper the market growth.
Tokenization Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 37% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, on-premise led the growth under the deployment segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
Deployment
Geography
The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. Over the projected period, increasing the use of wireless networks will support the expansion of the tokenization market in North America.
Tokenization Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tokenization market report covers the following areas:
Tokenization Market Size
Tokenization Market Trends
Tokenization Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising number of online transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the Tokenization Market growth during the next few years.
Tokenization Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist tokenization market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the tokenization market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the tokenization market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the tokenization market vendors
Tokenization Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.49%
Market growth 2022-2026
$3.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.67
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Express Co., Fiserv Inc., Futurex, HelpSystems, Lookout Inc., Mastercard Inc., MEAWALLET, Micro Focus International Plc, Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies, and Visa Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
American Express Co.
Fiserv Inc.
Futurex
HelpSystems
Lookout Inc.
Mastercard Inc.
MEAWALLET
Micro Focus International Plc
Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies
Visa Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
