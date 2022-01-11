U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,645.90
    -24.39 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,822.33
    -246.54 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,907.05
    -35.78 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    +0.74 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3573
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5100
    +0.3020 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,633.73
    +717.48 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.38
    -9.04 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.18
    +25.93 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Tokenization Market worth $5.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Research by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Tokenization Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application Area (Payment Security, User Authentication, and Compliance Management), Tokenization Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Tokenization Market size to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

The Tokenization Market is fuelled by growing need to ensure continuous customer experience and maintain fraud prevention levels due to increasing financial frauds. The increase in online shopping across the globe has led to an increase in fraudulent activities, such as identity theft frauds, merchant and triangulation frauds, affiliate and clean frauds, phishing, pagejacking, and counter attacks. Tokenization helps protect businesses from the negative financial impact of data thefts. Even in case of breaches, with tokenization, valuable personal data is difficult to steal. Hence, tokenization can be helpful in ensuring the continuity of customer experience and maintaining fraud prevention levels.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tokenization Market"

319 – Tables
59 – Figures
279 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76652221

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The Large Enterprises segment of the Tokenization Market is projected to hold the largest market size in 2021. Large Enterprises are the early adopters of tokenization, as they use a huge amount of confidential data of consumers and have many business applications susceptible to cyber-attacks. Due to their large size, these enterprises with different types of IT infrastructure face the difficult task of effectively managing the security for several applications across the enterprise. These organizations prefer to outsource tokenization services to lower their burden of PCI DSS compliance management.

By Vertical, the Retail & eCommerce sub segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among the Verticals, the Retail & eCommerce sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Retail organizations need to ensure a pleasant check-out experience for their customers. Retail merchants regularly face challenges in managing consumers' sensitive data related to payment cards as well as complying with regulations. Tokenization solutions address these challenges by replacing the sensitive data with tokens and protecting critical information from traversing through vulnerable networks.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76652221

By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America holds a strong position in the global Tokenization Market, due to the presence of most of the top Tokenization vendors such as Fiserv, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. It is well-connected with advanced infrastructure, which helps tokenization vendors offer quality services to their clients. The region offers the most innovative and fastest services available in the world through its network infrastructure. It has also witnessed the earliest adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, which has been a significant booster for adopting tokenization solutions to improve employee efficiency and productivity.

Market Players:

Key and innovative vendors in Tokenization Market areFiserv (US), Visa (US), Mastercard (US), Micro Focus (UK), American Express (US), Thales (France), Lookout (US), Futurex (US), CardConnect (US), and FIS (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Database Security Market by Component (Solution and Services), Business function (Marketing, sales, finance, operations), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-premises), Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Encryption Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tokenization-market.asp Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tokenization.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tokenization-market-worth-5-6-billion-by-2026--exclusive-research-by-marketsandmarkets-301458189.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • TransAlta Renewables Provides Update on Kent Hills Outage

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • 2 Surefire Metaverse Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    These chipmakers are on track to benefit from the massive opportunity this emerging tech trend is creating.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Roblox Stock Is Off 40% From Its Peak Price -- Here's Why

    Online game platform and game creation system Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has performed well since its direct listing last year -- its shares began trading at around $60 and subsequently more than doubled over the next few months to hit a high of $141.60. The surge in user base during the pandemic, as well as the ongoing optimism on the metaverse, drove the strong performance in stock price. Roblox has benefited tremendously during this period as users have had the time and desire to linger on its platform because temporary lockdowns gave them little else to do.

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch