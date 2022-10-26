Growing both markets through a groundbreaking partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Esports, the longest running esports organization based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is welcoming a new partner to elevate its presence in the space with Tokenize Xchange Malaysia (Tokenize Malaysia).

Tokenize Malaysia and Orange Esports to champion the new wave for esports

Tokenize Malaysia takes a leap forward in spearheading the new generation of gamers through Orange Esports, a Malaysian esports organization known for their risk-taking appetite towards the development of fresh and talented individuals within the scene.

The partners share a common need to remain competitive within their respective industries which requires taking a leap of faith - Tokenize Malaysia with the mission of providing investors a confident, safe, and easy way to include digital assets or cryptocurrencies into their portfolios and Orange Esports through providing opportunities to unearth fresh new talented individuals in kick-starting their esports careers.

To celebrate the collaboration between the cross-industry partnership, Orange Esports will be releasing limited edition fan jerseys to the Orange Esports community who sign up for a new Tokenize Malaysia account. Orange Café visitors will also benefit from exclusive in-store promotions with Tokenize Malaysia in the coming months.

"We believe and practice a future-forward mindset within all our approaches. From the scouting of brand-new talents to the onboarding of strategic partners, we have been making moves others would shy from for over 10 years now and we intend to keep it running for the foreseeable future," explains Keith Elisha Lee, Manager of Orange Esports.

"Some of the earliest crypto adopters were gamers who were bold enough to experiment in new technologies. As the digital asset industry continues to push new boundaries, we are excited to be part of this new partnership where we can continue to provide the gaming communities exposure to the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets," adds Hong Qi Yu, Founder and CEO of Tokenize Malaysia.

For more information, visit https://tokenize.exchange/.

About Orange Esports

Orange Esports is based in Kuala Lumpur and was founded in July 2011. As Malaysia's electronic sports powerhouse, the organization sponsors competitive esports teams and players to represent their countries, promoting esports and further growing the ecosystem. The company aims to become the platform for young aspiring gamers to leapfrog onto the global stage as professionals.

About Tokenize Malaysia

Tokenize Malaysia (https://tokenizemalaysia.com) is a local Cryptocurrency / Digital Asset Exchange (DAX) to buy, sell, trade and store Bitcoin, Ethereum & more emerging digital currencies. Regulated by the Securities Commission of Malaysia and backed by Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd.

