Tokens of Alameda-Backed DeFi Projects Maps.me and Oxygen Locked Up at FTX

Xinyi Luo
·1 min read

Maps.me and Oxygen, two decentralized finance (DeFi) projects backed by disgraced entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried’s beleaguered Alameda Research, said in a statement Tuesday that over 95% of the overall supply of their tokens are being held at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

The statement also said that the projects' teams are considering all options on how to protect their platforms and have hired legal advisers to help.

In January 2021, Alameda Research led a $50 million investment in Maps.me – a mobile alternative to Google Maps with about 100 million users. One month later, it led a $40 million investment round in DeFi broker Oxygen with the hope of integrating Oxygen into Maps.me.

