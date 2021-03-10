U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.50
    -7.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,791.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,747.50
    -41.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.50
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.54
    -0.47 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.20
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • Vix

    24.03
    -1.44 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8080
    +0.2980 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,972.07
    +527.46 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.14
    -2.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,040.82
    +12.88 (+0.04%)
     

Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coin Hodl Inc.
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Inc. (“Tokens”) and COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“COIN”) are pleased to announce that they have executed a definitive transaction agreement dated March 9, 2021 (the “Definitive Agreement”), which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary stock exchange approvals, will result in the reverse takeover of COIN by Tokens (the “Transaction”). As previously announced, in connection with the Transaction, Tokens is undertaking a brokered and non-brokered private placement offering (the “Concurrent Financing”) of subscription receipts of Tokens (each, a “Subscription Receipt”), which is expected to close on or about March 10, 2021.

The Transaction

The parties have made significant progress with respect to due diligence, completion of Tokens’ audited financial statements and the drafting of a filing statement in connection with the Transaction.

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Transaction will be structured as a “three-cornered amalgamation” involving COIN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of COIN (“COIN Subco”) and Tokens (the “Amalgamation”). In connection with the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”), it is expected that:

  • COIN will distribute to the pre-Closing COIN Shareholders, on a pro-rata basis as a tax-free return of capital, an approximate amount between $1,600,000 and $3,400,000 in cash and all of the shares of Abaxx Technologies Inc. held by COIN;

  • Tokens will subdivide all of the then issued and outstanding class A common shares of Tokens (each, a “Tokens Share”) on the basis of approximately 3.133 new Tokens Shares for each existing Tokens Share (the “Split”);

  • COIN will consolidate all of the then issued and outstanding common shares of COIN (each, a “COIN Share”) on a consolidation ratio that will result in there being such number of COIN Shares outstanding immediately prior to the Closing (after giving effect to any COIN option exercises that occur prior to the Closing) as have an aggregate value of $1,050,000 based on the price (on a post-Split basis) per Subscription Receipt under the Concurrent Financing, which, as at the date of this Agreement, is expected to be an aggregate of 1,399,851 COIN Shares based on an expected post-Split price of $0.75 per Subscription Receipt (the “Consolidation”);

  • Tokens and COIN Subco will amalgamate under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with the amalgamated company to be named “Tokens.com Capital Corp.”, or such other name as may be determined by Tokens, and will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of COIN;

  • COIN will change its name to “Tokens.com Corp.”, or such other name as determined by Tokens (on a post-Closing basis, the “Resulting Issuer”);

  • COIN will have at least $360,000 in available cash and no liabilities; and

  • each Tokens Share will be cancelled, and the former holders of Tokens Shares will receive one post-Consolidation COIN Share (each, a “Resulting Issuer Share”) for each Tokens Share held.

The Resulting Issuer will carry on the business of Tokens, which is the operation of technology that secures next generation blockchain networks through “proof-of-stake” technology that supports the growth of decentralized finance applications, which are built on top of blockchains. The Closing is expected to occur in Q2 2021, and no later than 120 days from the closing of the Concurrent Financing.

Assuming completion of the Concurrent Financing and the Transaction, it is expected that, following the Closing, the Resulting Issuer will have approximately 75.0 million Resulting Issuer Shares outstanding, with former Tokens' shareholders holding approximately 40.3 million Resulting Issuer Shares, representing approximately 54% of the Resulting Issuer Shares, and, together with subscribers under the Concurrent Financing, holding approximately 98% of the Resulting Issuer Shares.

Pursuant to Section 4.1 of Policy 5.2 of the TSX Venture Exchange’s Corporate Finance Manual (the “Manual”), COIN does not intend to seek the approval of the shareholders of COIN for the Transaction because: (i) the Transaction is not a “Related Party Transaction” (as defined in Policy 1.1 of the Manual), and no other circumstances exist which may compromise the independence of COIN or other interested parties (including the directors and officers of COIN) with respect to the Transaction; (ii) based on COIN’s business operations over the previous 12 months and the state of COIN’s asset base, COIN is without active operations; (iii) COIN is not and will not be subject to a cease trade order or otherwise be suspended from trading on completion of the Transaction; and (iv) approval of the COIN shareholders for the Amalgamation is not required under applicable corporate or securities laws (although COIN shareholder approval will be sought for certain ancillary matters including the proposed name change of COIN and consolidation of the COIN Shares).

Selected Consolidated Financial Information of Tokens

The following table sets out selected financial information for Tokens as at December 31, 2020:

Item

As at and for the period from incorporation on November 9, 2020 until December 31, 2020
(US$)
(unaudited)

Total Assets

2,332,003

Total Liabilities

43,872

Shareholders’ Equity

2,288,131

Income per common share – basic and diluted

$(0.01)

Revenue

5,932

Expenses

137,489

Comprehensive income

(11,690)

Directors and Officers of the Resulting Issuer

Following the Closing, the proposed directors, officers and other insiders of the Resulting Issuer are expected to be:

Andrew Kiguel – Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mr. Kiguel is an accomplished executive with leadership experience in Canadian capital markets, corporate governance and entrepreneurship. He co-founded Tokens and has served as its CEO and as a director since incorporation. Prior to co-founding Tokens, he was the co-founder, CEO, President and a director of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (“Hut 8”), one of the largest publicly-listed bitcoin miners in the world. Prior to that, he spent over 18 years at GMP Securities LP in investment banking, with his most recent title as a Managing Director.

Kyle Appleby – CFO and Secretary

Mr. Appleby has been providing chief financial officer services to public and private companies since 2007. He assists companies with financial reporting and controls, governance, operations, regulatory compliance and taxation. He has served as CFO of Tokens since December 1, 2020 and previously served as CFO of Nuinsco Resources Inc. from May 2015 to February 2021. Prior to 2007, Mr. Appleby worked for several public accounting firms in Canada. He is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Trevor Koverko – Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Koverko co-founded Tokens and has served as its Chief Technology Officer and as a director since incorporation. In this capacity, he has been responsible for development of the Tokens' technology platform and securing relationships with third party contractors. Mr. Koverko is a prominent blockchain founder and investor, seeding projects like Ethereum and Block One, and was a founder of Polymath Inc., a leading security token network that facilitates the creation, issue and management of tokens on the blockchain.

Deven Soni – Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Soni is an experienced operations executive and investor. Prior to joining Tokens as Chief Operating Officer, effective as of January 1, 2021, he co-founded Sprayable Inc., the maker of what are believed to be the world’s first topical caffeine and melatonin sprays, in 2013. He spent several years as a technology-focused investor at Goldman Sachs and Highland Capital Partners, where he helped fund several top technology businesses. He is the co-founder of Wired Investors, a private equity fund focused on small cap buyouts. He is also a founding director of Polymath and an active investor in the digital assets space.

Andrew D’Souza – Director

Mr. D’Souza is the co-founder and CEO of Clearbanc, the biggest ecommerce investor in the world. Clearbanc has invested $1 billion into 2,200+ ecommerce and software companies. Mr. D'Souza has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital and is an adviser and investor to companies such as WealthSimple, Properly and Tulip Retail. Prior to Clearbanc, Mr. D'Souza was the president of Nymi, a wearable platform focused on identity and security, and the Chief Operating Officer of education startup, TopHat.

Frederick T. Pye – Director

Mr. Pye has been the President and CEO of 3iQ Corp., a leading Canadian digital asset fund manager, since July 2012. Previously, he was a founder, and the President and CEO, of Argentum Management and Research Corporation, a company dedicated to managing and distributing quantitative investment portfolios, including the first long-short mutual fund in Canada, as well as Senior Vice-President and National Sales Manager at Fidelity Investments Canada. Mr. Pye also held various positions with Guardian Trust Company, which listed the first gold, silver and platinum certificates on the Montreal Exchange. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Concordia University.

Jimmy Vaiopoulos – Director

Mr. Vaiopoulos is the CFO and former interim CEO of Hut 8, one of the first and largest public bitcoin miners in the world. Mr. Vaiopoulos was the CFO of UGE International Ltd. and with KPMG in both their advisory and audit practices.

Insiders

Upon completion of the Transaction, Andrew Kiguel (proposed CEO and director), Trevor Koverko (proposed Chief Technology Officer), Kyle Appleby (proposed CFO and secretary), Deven Soni (proposed COO), Frederick Pye (proposed director), Jimmy Vaiopoulos (proposed director) and Andrew D’Szoua (proposed director) are expected to be insiders of the Resulting Issuer by virtue of them being directors or officers of the Resulting Issuer.

Additional information with respect to the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing can be found in news releases dated January 25, 2021, February 2, 2021, February 18, 2021 and February 25, 2021, which are available on COIN’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction or the Concurrent Financing have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the United States

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of COIN should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

COIN Hodl Inc.
Ben Cubitt
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (416) 479-5407
Email: ir@coinhodlinc.com

Tokens.com Inc.
Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer
Email: contact@tokens.com
Media Contact:
Megan Stangl – Talk Shop Media
Email: Megan@talkshopmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT TOKENS.COM INC.

Tokens.com is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) technology company that powers digital asset transactions, including Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. Its founding team includes blockchain entrepreneurs, Andrew Kiguel, co-founder and former CEO of Hut 8 Mining Corp, one of North America’s largest bitcoin miners, and Trevor Koverko, founder and CEO of Polymath, one of the world’s leading security token platforms. Tokens provides investors with access and exposure to PoS, a sustainable process that powers digital asset transactions.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance often using phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends”, or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved, are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the terms and conditions of the Transaction, the Concurrent Financing, the Consolidation, the Split and the Return of Capital; the current business of Tokens; the business and operations of COIN and Tokens following the Closing; and expected directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer following the Closing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive any necessary board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, including the approval of any applicable regulatory authority; the risk that a regulatory authority may not approve the Transaction on the terms proposed or at all; the risk that the escrow release conditions related to the subscription receipts sold under the Concurrent Financing may not be satisfied prior to the applicable deadline; that factors may occur which impede or prevent Tokens’ future business plans; and other factors beyond the control of COIN and Tokens. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The terms and conditions of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing may change based on the receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice for each of the parties. Except as required by law, COIN and Tokens assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether they change as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sends Oil Past Gulf Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared past fiscal breakeven prices for the Middle East’s four biggest producers after OPEC+ kept output largely unchanged and an attack on a highly protected Saudi Arabian oil facility.The late Sunday attack on an oil storage tank farm sent the global crude benchmark above $70 a barrel, days after the shock move by the OPEC+ cartel sparked a rally.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their Brent price forecasts after the OPEC decision.On Monday, Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD PJSC revised its average oil price upward to $67.50 per barrel this year, leading to narrower budget deficits, “assuming spending remains unchanged and governments continue to prioritize deficit reduction over boosting growth.”Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge. While the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just below $60 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend the International Monetary Fund predicted would continue through 2024.And the OPEC+ decision may be eroded.“Compliance with OPEC restrictions may deteriorate, resulting in a smaller decline in average crude oil production this year relative to 2020,” wrote Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD. “OPEC+ may decide to increase production more aggressively later this year, and governments could choose to increase spending to support the economic recovery in the non-oil sectors this year.”(Updates with missile attacks on Saudi facility from first paragraph, Emirates NBD report in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.

  • Beyond Meat Shares Jump on Expanded Partnership With Walmart

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc.’s shares jumped after the faux-meat maker said it would broaden its product offerings at Walmart Inc.The maker of plant-based burgers will begin selling a meatless hot Italian sausage at 400 Walmart locations across the U.S. this week, Beyond said Tuesday in a statement. The company, which already sells some products at 2,400 of the retailer’s locations, will also expand its cookout-themed value pack to 500 of the stores.The expansion of the partnership that began in 2015 underscores the increasing demand for plant-based food, which is showing up in grocery stores and on restaurant menus worldwide. Already gaining traction before the pandemic, the category got a major boost in the supermarket aisles during 2020 as consumers, sometimes unable to find their favorite cuts of meat, increasingly cooked at home.Beyond shares climbed 4.4% at 9:36 a.m. in New York.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • JPMorgan to Launch ‘Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket’ of Bitcoin Proxy Stocks

    The debt instrument would lean heavily on MicroStrategy, Square and Riot Blockchain stocks.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Notches Its Best-Ever Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s primary ETF joined the broader tech rally, delivering a reprieve from a month of selling.On Tuesday, the $20.2 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) joined a spectacular rebound in beaten-down tech shares, rising 10% for its biggest advance since it started in 2014. Tesla Inc., the ETF’s biggest holding, almost 20% for its steepest climb in a year, while other large stakes like Square Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. climbed 12% and 11%, respectively.ARKK has been in a tailspin since hitting a record last month, plunging 30% from the Feb. 12 high before Tuesday’s rebound. It’s still down almost 2% so far in 2021 after rallying 149% last year.“It’s an impressive bounce, but we’ll see just how long it lasts,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. “It’s hard to get excited about it when it -- and its largest holdings -- are in a short-term downtrend. It may take some work to regain its momentum.”Wood has risen to prominence by backing technology companies she believes will disrupt the markets in which they operate, from electric vehicle makers to fintech firms and genomics researchers.Despite a trickle of outflows recently, her family of funds has attracted more than $15 billion so far this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • Bitcoin’s Break Above $54K Could Open Path to New Price Record: Technical Analysis

    Bitcoin finds support at $50,000, with next resistance seen at $54,000, and then at the all-time high around $58,000.

  • Wisconsin court dismisses suit alleging Foxconn violated commitment to state

    Dairy State's then–Republican governor, Scott Walker, had delivered $3 billion in tax incentives to the Taipei-based contract electronics manufacturer.

  • How high can rates go? This chart shows this year’s sharp climb in long-term Treasury rates

    The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds is back to pre-COVID levels at 2.307% on Monday, while the 10-year rate likely has room to rise further.

  • Sorry Coinbase, You’re Not Worth $100B

    Coinbase is going to market at an opportune moment, but $100 billion is still a helluva lot of money in an industry teeming with competition.

  • Dow stumbles into close to end barely positive in Tuesday's final minutes but Nasdaq books best gain in 4 months

    Stocks finished higher Tuesday, but gains faltered in the final minutes of trading, as receding bond yields helped to send the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite to its best day since early November after it tumbled into correction territory on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 3.7% to 13,073, after registering on Monday its first fall by at least 10% from its Feb. 12 record peak, meeting the commonly used criteria for a correction. The day's gain was its best since Nov. 4, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed 1.4% higher at 3,875, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.1% to 31,832, but finished well off its intraday peak at 32,150 and barely missed ending at a record above 31,961.86, which it logged on Feb. 24. A recent run-up in yields has been fueling a rotation away from growth-oriented stocks, including many of the highflying tech-related shares that boomed during the pandemic-inspired lockdowns. Tech shares got a lift on Tuesday as the 10-year Treasury rate hit 1.53% from around 1.62% on Monday.

  • Biotech stocks are a buy — especially these 18 picks

    The sector's recent pullback offers an chance to get into exciting areas of biotech research like gene editing and oncology at better prices.

  • Bitcoin Soars Amid Increasing Institutional Participation, Regains $1 Trillion Market Cap

    In early trading on Tuesday, Bitcoin’s market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion mark for a second time. The world’s leading cryptocurrency had earlier reached an all time high of $58,332 on February 21st.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • U.S. Steel Faces Reckoning as Carnegie-Era Mills Boost Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- For U.S. Steel Corp., there may soon be a reckoning after the rally.Factories that date back to Andrew Carnegie need more maintenance that will drain cash, and steel prices are set to pull back from record highs as competitors’ new mills begin production. Earnings are expected to shrink across the industry later this year, and U.S. Steel shares, which have led a surge among producers of the metal, may be especially vulnerable, analysts say.U.S. Steel outperformed domestic peers in the past six months as steel prices more than doubled. But the outsized sway that metal prices have on the company’s stock means it likely faces a rougher road in the second half, even as the economic recovery picks up. The futures forward curve signals a pullback of as much as 32% by the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The reality is the stock, as it is for all steel stocks, is the beneficiary of the macro environment,” said Curt Woodworth, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said by phone. “Once we get to the back half of year and more capacity goes into market, the steel price could normalize fairly quickly.”New plants on the way include a Steel Dynamics Inc. mill opening this summer that will add at least 200,000 tons of steel a quarter and a Nucor Corp. plant set to start up in late 2021.Meghan Cox, a spokeswoman for U.S. Steel, said that the idea that U.S. steel faces a more difficult second half because of the new capacity is “flawed.”Reflected in Forecasting“The market has been aware of the new capacity coming on line and we would assume that is reflected in forecasting,” she said in an email. “The same is true for our planned capital expenditures, which have been public for some time.”Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has said it needs to spend $1.3 billion at its Mon Valley facility, and it will need to shell out more in Europe to maintain an old asset base, according to Credit Suisse.Steel prices rose more than 70% in 2020 as American producers, surprised by the pace of the recovery in demand from the pandemic, were slow to restart furnaces, leaving a dearth of supply. That fueled the surge in U.S. Steel shares, with steel prices more than double the company’s cash costs of around $550 a ton. To be sure, even the weaker fourth-quarter futures portend good margins.Shares of U.S. Steel rose 1.2% to $20.86 on Tuesday in New York. The Bloomberg Americas Iron/Steel Index of 12 companies advanced 0.2%.“Our view is that you’re at peak earnings for the company this year and peak free cash flow, so the market should put a pretty low multiple for a company at peak earnings,” Woodworth said. “We struggle to see how the valuation makes a lot of sense at the current price.”Capital EfficiencyWhile an increasing number of companies such as Nucor Corp. use cheaper-to-run electric-arc furnaces to recycle scrap into steel products, U.S. Steel is among those still using more costly legacy blast furnaces.U.S. Steel, which traces its roots back to 1901 when J. Pierpont Morgan merged a collection of assets with Carnegie, is taking steps to diversify. Last year, it bought the remainder of Big River Steel, an electric arc furnace, to remain competitive as blast furnaces lose market share.Chief Executive Officer David Burritt told analysts during the company’s earnings call in January that Big River will allow it to be less capital intensive. The producer also has $6.3 billion in pro-forma debt, after issuing bonds to weather the pandemic and purchase Big River, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The question is now, with Big River Steel can U.S. Steel become a much more capital-efficient company?” said Woodworth.For now, it still mostly operates integrated mills, making its closest domestic competitor Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. U.S. Steel expects $675 million in capital expenditures this year, much of that going toward major upgrades of inefficient plants, whereas Cliffs -- whose 2021 revenue is forecast to be about 35% higher -- sees spending $600 million to $650 million, mostly on basic maintenance.“There are definitely risks in the second half, and as the steel price comes down it’ll be hard for steel stocks to rally in the face of that,” said Andrew Cosgrove, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.