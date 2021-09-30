U.S. markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

Tokio Marine enhances call center capability with AmiVoice Thai's Virtual Agent solution

·2 min read

BANGKOK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine Life Insurance (Thailand) PCL. ("TMLTH") announced their partnership with AmiVoice Thai ("AmiVoice"), which is a subsidiary of Advanced Media in Japan with extensive experience in Speech Recognition and AI technology.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tokio Marine)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tokio Marine)

TMLTH will be the first life insurance company in Thailand to launch Virtual Agent solution by AmiVoice. This is in addition to TMLTH's launch of the digital solution "Self Fact-Find Tool" in June 2021, as they continue to ramp up digitalization of their business processes to provide better and more efficient services to their policyholders in Thailand.

With the ever-growing presence of artificial intelligence ("AI") in various businesses and industries, it has been TMLTH's top priority to implement AI technology to improve customer experience. The Virtual Agent solution will enhance the existing call volume handling capability for its group insurance business and individual life customers in the future.

Mr. Toyotake Kuwata, CEO of TMLTH commented: "With the implementation of Virtual Agent, I believe that we will be able to service more customers each day while maintaining our current operations size. The intuitive and advanced solution would also improve our quality of services to our customers and I am very much looking forward to what this collaboration will bring to our company and especially to our customers."

The AmiVoice's Virtual Agent, utilizing AI technology which has been developed exclusively for call centers, enables the insurer to provide quality services to many customers simultaneously, whilst improving customer experience. A customer does not have to remember the call menu options nor press a number to proceed, but simply provide their request via voice command to be routed accordingly. TMLTH's customers will be able to utilize Virtual Agent to make inquiries, the same way they would when talking to a call center agent.

Mr. Yasumasa Suzuki, Executive Director in charge of Overseas Business of Advanced Media and Managing Director of AmiVoice Thai, added: "We are delighted to see our solution become a key part of Tokio Marine's life operations in Thailand. Providing quality services to multiple customers at the same time will drastically improve customer experience and we expect that it would be well received by their Thai customers."

"Our collaboration with AmiVoice is the latest example of how we are constantly working with like-minded technology partners to create better products and services for our consumers. This also aligns with our group's vision of doing good and delivering on our commitments to our customers," said Mr. Noboru Yamagata, Regional CEO of Tokio Marine Asia.

About Tokio Marine Group

Tokio Marine was established in the year 1879 as the first insurance company in Japan and has grown over the decades, now offering an extensive selection of General and Life insurance products and solutions in 46 countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE Tokio Marine Asia

