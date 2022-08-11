U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.25
    +13.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,366.00
    +106.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,448.25
    +56.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.60
    +7.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.83
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    -12.20 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    -0.29 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0291
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1210
    +0.2480 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,333.39
    +1,455.44 (+6.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.67
    +42.45 (+7.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Tokio Marine establishes strategic partnership with Arbor Ventures to accelerate innovation in the insurance industry

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine Asia Pte. Ltd. ("Tokio Marine") today announced a strategic partnership with Arbor Ventures ("Arbor"), a leading global Fintech / InsurTech-focused venture capital firm, headquartered in Singapore. This partnership, established through its Innovation Lab in Singapore, marks Tokio Marine's commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of the global insurance industry.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tokio Marine)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tokio Marine)

The Tokyo-headquartered insurance group has been promoting transformational digital initiatives on a global basis, leveraging on collaborations with startups and service providers with key strategic capabilities.

To accelerate the identification and development of new business models, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. ("Tokio Marine Holdings") has announced earlier in April 2022 on the launch of its corporate venture capital ("CVC") fund partnering with World Innovation Lab, Tokio Marine Future Fund, to invest in early-stage startups.

Tokio Marine will identify and invest directly in high-growth potential startups through the CVC Fund in addition to partnering with Arbor and other leading VCs for unique insights and access to promising startups leading the digital transformation in Insurance. Arbor's addition to Tokio Marine's group of collaborative VCs significantly heightens its future opportunities.

Arbor is a global FinTech/InsurTech-focused VC with offices in Singapore, USA, Japan as well as a presence in EMENA. Arbor's global connectivity and portfolio as well as its engagement in local markets will further enable Tokio Marine group's innovation labs, spread across seven cities, including Singapore, to collaborate broadly with synergy beyond borders.

Masashi Namatame, Group Chief Digital Officer at Tokio Marine Holdings, said: "Arbor's target to create the future of FinTech resonates with Tokio Marine's digital strategy. With Arbor's network and astute scouting of startups with strong potential in the FinTech space, it will greatly complement Tokio Marine's collaborative efforts to serve innovative products and services in insurance industry and beyond."

Melissa Guzy, Managing Partner of Arbor Ventures, similarly commented: "Tokio Marine is a world-renowned leader that Arbor is proud to add as a strategic partner in building the future of FinTech / InsurTech. Arbor looks forward to building the next generation of transformational InsurTech startups together."

About Tokio Marine Group
Tokio Marine was established in the year 1879 as the first insurance company in Japan and has grown over the decades, now offering an extensive selection of General and Life insurance products and solutions in 46 countries and regions worldwide.

About Arbor Ventures
Founded in 2013, Arbor Ventures is a global investment firm focused on companies that leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, composable service offerings and blockchain applications to facilitate, broaden or fundamentally change the way financial services are served, consumed, and managed. Arbor uses its global vantage point, extensive network and deep sector knowledge to identify key trends and partner closely with leading entrepreneurs to build transformational companies. Notable investments include Paidy, True Accord, Forter, Nomi Health, Tabby, Fundbox and HiBob.

For more information, click here.

SOURCE Tokio Marine Asia

