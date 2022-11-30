U.S. markets closed

Toku appoints cloud communications veteran to newly-created COO role

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku, Asia Pacific's (APAC) only dedicated cloud communications provider, today announced the appointment of Christophe Riccardi as its first-ever Chief Operating Officer (COO) as it gears up for regional growth and expansion.

Christophe Riccardi, Chief Operating Officer, Toku
Christophe Riccardi, Chief Operating Officer, Toku

Christophe's appointment comes shortly after Toku's recent Series A extension, reaffirming the company's commitment to become APAC's leading cloud communications and customer experience (CX) solutions provider.

As COO, Christophe is responsible for boosting Toku's business momentum and expanding its portfolio of leading cloud communications solutions as it builds its local presence across more territories in APAC.

Based in Singapore, he will also drive the company's ongoing quest for operational excellence, ensuring optimal day-to-day business performance as it navigates the complexities of its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining Toku, Christophe served as COO at Wavecell from 2017 to 2019, where he led and scaled the cloud communications firm from a fledgling start-up to a strong regional business. In 2019, Wavecell was acquired by 8x8, and Christophe stepped up to his most recent role of vice president of its global CPaaS business unit.

Over his five-year tenure at both companies, Christophe established a proven track record of delivering against business targets and priorities in fast-moving SaaS environments. He also has extensive experience in leading rapidly scaling companies throughout his start-up journey.

Christophe has worked at technology companies across Europe and Silicon Valley, building his reputation as a results-focused business leader with brands like SAP and Nokia.

Commenting on his appointment, Christophe said, "I'm thrilled to join Toku at such a critical juncture of its growth. As more APAC consumers come online, businesses look to trusted partners like Toku to help them chart their next-generation CX strategies. I firmly believe that Toku is one of the few companies in APAC best positioned to ride this digital wave and redefine what CX means for each and every brand and customer."

"With his demonstrated expertise in the industry and enthusiasm for disruptive innovation, Christophe is a perfect fit for Toku's ambition to become APAC's leading CX solutions provider," said Thomas Laboulle, Founder and CEO, Toku. "I'm very excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to working closely with him as our rocket ship takes off across the region."

Media Kit

Please click here to access the media kit for this announcement.

About Toku

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku creates bespoke cloud communications and customer engagement solutions to reimagine customer experiences for enterprises. The company's portfolio of cloud business communications solutions include Programmable APIs, Contact Centre and Corporate Telephony.

Toku combines local expertise, regional in-country infrastructure and global reach to help businesses overcome the complexity of digital transformation in APAC markets and enhance their CX with mission-critical cloud communications solutions.

Toku works with organisations as diverse as Gojek, foodpanda, JCDecaux, Decathlon and various government agencies to move their communications to the cloud and create new ways to engage with their customers.

With Toku, moving to the cloud has never been easier. Learn more at toku.co and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toku

