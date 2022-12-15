Toku launches enhanced cloud communications solution for Zoom Phone in 14 APAC markets

Seamless cloud-based telecommunications powered by Zoom and Toku enable organisations to grow and scale effortlessly across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku, a leading cloud communications provider in Asia Pacific (APAC), today officially launched its cloud-based connectivity solution for Zoom Phone in 14 APAC territories.

New and existing Zoom Phone customers in countries where Zoom Phone is already generally available, can now add calling plans for these 14 territories[1] if they select Toku as their PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) provider for supporting their Zoom Phone services to help with growth and coverage across Asia Pacific, enjoying benefits such as competitive calling rates, high quality calls with low latency, and the simplified management of a cloud-native platform.

"We first announced our strategic collaboration with Zoom in September 2021 to widespread interest, as organisations continued to navigate the impact of the pandemic on a distributed workforce," said Thomas Laboulle, CEO and Founder, Toku. "Today, more APAC businesses are looking beyond recovery and putting growth back on the agenda, signalling a rising hunger for unified communication solutions that work seamlessly across borders."

Additionally, remote and hybrid work continues to grow in popularity, generating further demand for unified communication solutions. According to a recent survey by commercial real estate firm JLL, 56% of APAC respondents said they will make remote working available to all employees by 2025.

By working with an approved Zoom Phone Provider Exchange Partner such as Toku, organisations operating in, or looking to expand into, APAC can adopt the "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC) model, so they can stay ahead of business trends and instantly leverage Toku's underlying enterprise-grade local PSTN connectivity to grow and scale.

Toku can also enable organisations struggling with the complex telecommunications operator landscape and infrastructure in APAC to consolidate and unify their communication needs under one single provider, so they can concentrate fully on growing their business.

Best of all, they will be able to achieve these operational efficiencies using Zoom Phone – a popular cloud-based, voice communications product that many users already know and love.

"Zoom is very excited to have Toku launch on Zoom's Provider Exchange. Toku's ability to offer PSTN inter-connectivity in 14 territories in the APAC region will expand the reach of Zoom Phone and greatly benefit current and future Zoom customers with the ability to utilise Toku's voice services network connected to the Zoom Phone cloud PBX software," said Jason Gilligan, Global Business Development Manager for Zoom Phone.

"Leading brands with a global footprint like foodpanda, Gojek, and JCDecaux trust us to power their business communications and keep them connected," added Laboulle. "We look forward to bringing smooth and simple cloud-based communication and connectivity to more customers in APAC as they rebound into growth."

Toku for Zoom Phone is available immediately for business customers in the following APAC territories: Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong S.A.R., Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, The Taiwan region, Thailand, Vietnam.

About Toku

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku creates bespoke cloud communications and customer engagement solutions to reimagine customer experiences for enterprises. The company's portfolio of cloud business communications solutions include Programmable APIs, Contact Centre and Corporate Telephony.

Toku combines local expertise, regional in-country infrastructure and global reach to help businesses overcome the complexity of digital transformation in APAC markets and enhance their CX with mission-critical cloud communications solutions.

Toku works with organisations as diverse as Gojek, foodpanda, JCDecaux, Decathlon and various government agencies to move their communications to the cloud and create new ways to engage with their customers.

With Toku, moving to the cloud has never been easier. Learn more at toku.co and LinkedIn.

[1] Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong S.A.R., Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, The Taiwan region, Thailand and Vietnam.

SOURCE Toku