Tokyo Bourse to Name Companies With Efficiency Improvement Plans
(Bloomberg) -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange will publish on Monday a list of companies that have met a voluntary request to come up with business plans to improve capital efficiency as part of the bourse’s push to boost corporate governance.
Japan Exchange Group Inc., the TSE’s operator, made the request last year as part of a name-and-shame strategy to pressure firms that are reluctant to change. Hopes that the push will prompt cash-rich firms to increase shareholder returns have helped make Japan’s stock market one of the world’s best performers last year, with the blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average rising 28%. The market extended gains 6% so far this year.
“We expect further guidance from the TSE — basically think about it as an upward ratcheting of requirements for companies if they want to stay in the first section, the prime section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,” said Timothy Moe, chief Asia Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “If that happens, then there’s further juice to the corporate governance theme.”
The exchange’s directive covers all companies except for those that are listed in the Growth market, which is mostly made up of small startup firms. Its main focus has been companies with low stock valuations, namely those with a price-to-book ratio below one. About half of Japan’s companies are trading below book value, meaning investors value them less than their net worth.
“The TSE’s announcement could spark another wave of buying in value shares,” said Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
