Tokyo Electron Device Joins the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, N.C., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source and now the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Tokyo Electron Device, Ltd. (TED) has joined as a community member. As the group company of the world’s third-largest semiconductor production equipment manufacturer, and a global provider of customer-optimized solutions, TED is a pioneer in demonstrating its support that patent non-aggression in open source drives innovation and productivity.



“The semiconductor industry is at the heart of much of the digital transformation occurring across many industry segments. Driving the advancements in integrated circuits are the semiconductor production equipment manufacturers and the trading companies which continuously add value to semiconductors with design functions. Tokyo Electron Device, and its parent Tokyo Electron Limited, are foundational in the storied history of Japan’s semiconductor industry and they continue to be leaders globally,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We are pleased that TED has joined our community and committed to patent non-aggression in open source technologies.”

“We are incredibly focused on pleasing our customers. One of the most effective ways to do that is to develop the systems and technologies that enable our customers to innovate. Building and leveraging open technologies enables businesses to more easily integrate their solutions, while empowering them to focus more of their resources in the powerful, distinguishing technologies that customers pursue,” said Kazuki Shinoda, Senior Vice President at Tokyo Electron Device, Ltd. “We are pleased to be part of the OIN community protecting open projects that encourage innovation.”

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Please join our community. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Tokyo Electron Device, Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Device (TED) is a pioneering technology trading company with a long history and global presence, known for strict quality control and total solutions that encompass leading-edge devices, expert consulting, consistent product implementation and reliable support. With the establishment of its Design and Development Center in 1985, TED expanded into semiconductor design and development, making its mark as a bold innovator. Fortifying the company’s semiconductor development capability and expanding its scope over the decades, TED now offers its own inrevium-brand semiconductor solutions, as well as rapid prototyping and contract manufacturing services. In today's rapidly changing electronics industry, the TED Group is dedicated to delivering high-value-added solutions to meet the unique needs of each customer through collaboration and innovation. For more information, please visit www. https://www.teldevice.co.jp/.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS. The litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,700 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

