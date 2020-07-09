Tokyo Finds More Than 220 Virus Cases, a Daily Record

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo reported more than 220 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a record for a single day, even as officials continued to assert that a state of emergency is not necessary.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that increased testing had led to the surge, with authorities encouraging night-time businesses such as host and hostess bars to voluntarily test their staff.

Nonetheless, while small in comparison to some global cities, the number came as a shock after the figure had dropped below 100 on Wednesday for the first time in a week. Tokyo markets reacted negatively to the news, with the Topix index paring gains. Koike had earlier warned the day’s figure may be very high, while Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said figures on Friday could also be significant.

Officials have argued that the recent spike in cases is different from back in April, as the bulk of the infections are from those in their 20s and 30s who are less likely to fall severely ill. The health-care system is not under strain, and more infection cases can be traced, they’ve said. Nishimura reiterated Thursday that there was no need to declare a state of emergency at this time.

Koike said she wants to boost the city’s testing capacity to 10,000 cases a day. She called on people to avoid areas that meet the “Three C’s” -- closed spaces, crowded spaces and close-contact settings -- and especially encouraging people at drinking parties not to drink from the same glass.

While figures in Tokyo fell Wednesday, neighboring Saitama prefecture saw cases jump to 48. Nishimura is set to meet with the governor of Saitama later in the day.

(Corrects headline to say Tokyo, not Japan)

