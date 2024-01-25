Tokyo Inflation Cools Below 2% in Sharper-Than-Forecast Move

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Tokyo cooled below 2% for the first time in more than a year and a half, a sharper than forecast deceleration as the Bank of Japan mulls the strength of price growth and the timing of a widely expected interest hike.

Tokyo consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 1.6% in January, compared with 2.1% growth in December, the ministry of internal affairs said Friday. The figure was the weakest since March 2022 as falls in energy costs deepened and gains in the prices of accommodation and processed food cooled. The result, the third consecutive month of easing, compared with a consensus estimate of 1.9%.

Tokyo figures are a leading indicator for the national trend, suggesting that Japan’s overall price growth will also weaken further this month.

The central bank will peruse the latest data to confirm that inflation is temporarily slowing in the way it expects as it considers the timing of when it might end its negative interest rate in the coming months. One month’s figures from the capital are unlikely to knock it off a widely expected course toward policy normalization.

The yen weakened a touch against the dollar to 147.74 as investors responded to the latest figures.

In its quarterly outlook Tuesday, the BOJ said the national consumer price index excluding fresh food is “likely to be above 2% through fiscal 2024” due in part to the waning pass-through of cost increases spurred by import prices.

While nationwide inflation has remained above the BOJ’s 2% target since spring 2022, the central bank has been watching the progress of annual wage negotiations for signs of a virtuous wage-price cycle that will sustain growth-fueling inflation.

The BOJ’s outlook report described that process as gradually intensifying, bolstering the prevailing view among economists that the bank will raise the rate by April after the release of annual wage negotiation results.

Friday’s data showed that a deeper measure of the inflation trend that strips out fresh food and energy prices also decelerated, easing to 3.1%, the fifth month of slowing gains.

Meantime, service prices rose 1.7%, a figure closely watched by the central bank as a measure of how inflation is spreading through the economy, slowing from 2.2% in December.

