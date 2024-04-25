Tokyo Inflation Slows Sharply on Education Subsidy Impact

(Bloomberg) -- Price growth in Tokyo decelerated sharply to a pace below 2% in April, in an outcome largely distorted by the start of education subsidies, as the Bank of Japan gathers to decide policy.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 1.6% in Tokyo, slowing from 2.4% in March, the ministry of internal affairs reported Friday. A deeper measure of the inflation trend that strips out fresh food and energy prices slowed to 1.8%, compared with the consensus estimate of 2.7%.

While the Tokyo CPI data are usually considered a leading indicator for national trends, the April figures were distorted by the start of the education subsidies. That impact won’t be mirrored across the country in nationwide data for April due to be released on May 24.

The metropolitan government made high school tuition free for all income groups and began providing subsidies to households with children attending private secondary schools. The sharp plunge in costs for public and private high schools shaved around half a percentage point from the overall figure, according to the ministry.

Ahead of the data, economists warned that uncertainty surrounding the impact of the new subsidies and how the government would reflect that effect in the data was creating the risk of increased currency volatility. Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities economists said the education fee factor could slash as much as around 0.7 percentage point from the Tokyo core inflation figure.

Among other drivers of Friday’s data were processed food, for which price growth slowed to 3.2%.

Attention will now shift to the BOJ, which is expected to keep its policy settings steady Friday. Economists will focus on the latest quarterly outlook, which will contain revised inflation forecasts for this fiscal year and next, and a new projection for the period beginning in April 2026.

With the bank having last month ended its zero rate policy with the first hike in 17 years, markets are now seeking clues on the timing for a second hike. Some 41% of respondents to a Bloomberg survey predicted the bank would next hike in October, with many flagging an earlier move in July as a risk scenario.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Bank of Japan will wrap up a two-day policy meeting a few hours after the CPI data are released. We see it keeping policy unchanged after its overhaul last month. But the data will probably strengthen its resolve to normalize policy with additional rate hikes this year.”

—Taro Kimura, economist

At its meeting Friday, the bank will likely consider revising up its projection for the key inflation gauge for the current fiscal year from 2.4%, according to people familiar with the matter. The BOJ is also likely to newly forecast inflation of around 2% for the fiscal year starting April 2026, the sources said.

Such an upward revision would signal that the BOJ is more confident that sustainable and stable inflation can be achieved, potentially paving the way for a rate increase.

