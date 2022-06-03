U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Tokyo Smoke Celebrates Two National Award Wins at O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala

Tokyo Smoke Brands Company Ltd.
·2 min read
Tokyo Smoke Brands Company Ltd.
Tokyo Smoke Brands Company Ltd.

Industry-leading cannabis retailer takes home two awards from seven total nominations

TORONTO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Smoke is proud to be adding two more award wins to its impressive resume, having won the Best Customer Service and the Best Storefront Branding awards at this week’s O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala in Toronto, a national event recognizing excellence and innovation in the cannabis industry.

The Best Customer Service award is handed out annually to the organization whose staff is found to be the most knowledgeable, friendly, and customer-oriented to provide consumers with top quality service during every visit. To win this award, the staff must be able to ‘create brand loyalty and preserve the retailer’s reputation’. The Best Storefront Branding award recognizes ‘the best exterior design that supports your brand story’, highlighting the importance in the cannabis industry of creating memorable experiences for consumers from the outside in.

“It’s a thrill for us to be named winners for both of these awards, recognizing the efforts of our team and the results of our strategy,” said Mark Hillard, VP, Operations at Tokyo Smoke. “Internally, we have always believed in the strength of our customer service and design teams, so to have this confidence recognized nationally at the O’Cannabiz Industry Awards amongst our peers is extremely validating. We pride ourselves on providing a best-in-class experience for customers at all our locations every day, and these awards will only fuel our passion to continue to pursue excellence in everything that we do.”

The two awards Tokyo Smoke won were among seven the brand was nominated for at the Gala; the other awards Tokyo Smoke was nominated for were Best Marketing Campaign, Brand of the Year, Best Top Retail Store (Single Location) for the 333 Yonge Street location in Toronto, Best Retail Chain and Favourite Retail Store or Medical Clinic for the 94 Cumberland Street location in Toronto.

About Tokyo Smoke
Tokyo Smoke is an award-winning, design focused, legal cannabis retailer. We believe that the customer experience should be nothing short of great. We are committed to bringing our customers the very highest quality, regulated products. Tokyo Smoke empowers consumers to make well-informed decisions about safe, high quality products. We seek to curate unique cannabis offerings and deliver a product assortment that reflects our customers' interests, neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood. Katz Group, in partnership with Canopy Growth, is the master franchisor for Tokyo Smoke in Ontario. Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading licensed producer of cannabis in Canada, and owner of the Tokyo Smoke brand.

Learn more at tokyosmoke.com

SOURCE: Tokyo Smoke

Media Contact:
Kevin Rapanos
Tokyo Smoke
587-710-0692 or krapanos@tyosmoke.ca


