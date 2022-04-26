U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

THE TOLAN GROUP COMPLETES CFO SEARCH FOR BRISTOL HOSPICE

·2 min read

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Search Firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Jerry Copeland as the Chief Financial Officer of Bristol Hospice based in Salt Lake City, UT. Kaye Johnson, Managing Partner, and Jennifer Chee, Vice President, lead the search efforts for TTG.

The Tolan Group (PRNewsfoto/The Tolan Group)
The Tolan Group (PRNewsfoto/The Tolan Group)

Jerry Copeland is a hands-on CFO who is an approachable executive leader with the experience to help grow and scale organizations within the hospice sector. Before joining Bristol, Jerry Copeland was the CFO at Reliant at Home in Plano, TX, and Sage Hospice in Dallas, TX. As Chief Financial Officer, Jerry had full financial oversight and responsibility for monthly financial reviews with operators, financial reporting, preparation, and presentation to the Board. In addition, Jerry oversaw the annual budget, cash flow projection, Revenue Cycle Management, and Billing for the organizations he served.

As a growth-oriented executive, Jerry will play a vital role in managing capital for the growth and expansion of Bristol's services. His expertise in M&A activity will help guide Bristol Hospice to achieve its robust expansion plans and expand its service area.

Kaye Johnson said, "Having worked with Bristol Hospice on a previous search assignment, we were excited to work with them again and see Jerry Copeland join the executive team there. Jerry was a perfect match given his experience, track record, and desire to succeed. We know he will be instrumental in carrying on the success that Bristol has become known for throughout the hospice community."

About Bristol Hospice
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, and founded in 2006, Bristol Hospice is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services serving patients, families, and communities across multiple locations in over 12 states.

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and the behavioral health segments of the healthcare market.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tolan-group-completes-cfo-search-for-bristol-hospice-301520450.html

SOURCE THE TOLAN GROUP

