Toledo Edison Adds New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institute Training Programs

·2 min read
In this article:
  • FE
    Watchlist

AKRON, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utility, has hired seven graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

Toledo Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
Toledo Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

The new employees include six lineworkers and one new substation electrician who are recent graduates from the PSI training partnership with Owens Community College in Perrysburg. Each has earned an associates degree in Electric Utility Technology.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Edward Shuttleworth, president of Ohio Operations. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Toledo Edison line employees listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

  • Holland Line Shop – Zakary Mathias, Maumee; Travis Milligan, Fostoria; Trevor Okuley, Defiance

  • Lakewood Line Shop – Ryan Hrabik, Oregon; Justin King, Toledo; Zach Little, Swanton

The new Toledo Edison substation employee listed by work location and hometown, is:

  • Lakewood Line Shop – Noah Grudzinski, Perrysburg

PSI students split time between classes at Owens Community College in Perrysburg and Toledo Edison training facilities. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.  The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note:  Photos of FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toledo-edison-adds-new-line-and-substation-workers-from-power-systems-institute-training-programs-301592416.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

