Toll Brothers Announces New Community of Single-Family Homes, Timnath Lakes, is Coming in Early 2023

Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes

Toll Brothers announces its newest luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes, in Timnath, Colorado, is coming in early 2023.

TIMNATH, Colo., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will build a new community of single-family homes in Timnath in early 2023. Timnath Lakes will have homes in two collections: the Overlook priced from the mid-$700,000s, and the Summit priced from the low-$900,000s.

Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes is resort-style living reimagined for the northern Colorado lifestyle. This unique new home community in Timnath will feature 40 acres of lake access for fishing and non-motorized boating, a community clubhouse overlooking the water, seven miles of trails, pocket parks, and much more.

Residents of Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes will enjoy easy access to downtown Timnath, I-25, Fort Collins, several large reservoirs, and open spaces. Home buyers will be able to choose from several home designs with an array of luxurious options for personalization. Lakefront home sites will be available near the community clubhouse.

“We encourage prospective home buyers to join our VIP list and be the first to learn more about this exciting new community,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.

The future sales center will be located at Jedidiah Drive and Stonefly Drive in Timnath.

Toll Brothers has several new home communities in the area. Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes in Berthoud is a low-maintenance resort-style community offering lake and mountain views and numerous onsite amenities including the 18-hole championship golf course, TPC Colorado. With stunning mountain views, North Hill sits atop one of the highest points in Thornton and features two collections of homes within this amenity-rich neighborhood.

For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Story continues

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachment

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com



