Toll Brothers Announces Edgewood East Model Grand Opening in East Cobb

The model home at Edgewood East by Toll Brothers in East Cobb is now open, showcasing the community’s stunning architectural and interior design.

“The newly-opened Edgewood East model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a spacious retreat to call home in heart of East Cobb,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta.

MARIETTA, Ga., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Edgewood East, a new community of luxury homes in East Cobb. The sales center and model home are located at 4817 Wigley Road in Marietta, Georgia.

The highly anticipated Edgewood East model home features innovative architecture complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and contemporary design.

The architectural designs of the homes at Edgewood East are unmatched, featuring spacious open concept floor plans ranging from 3,675 to 4,693+ square feet with two stories with a basement and 4 to 5 bedrooms. Homeowners will enjoy tranquil wooded home sites with serene views. This luxury community features a pool and cabana as well as community firepits. Home prices start in the low $900,000s.

A desirable East Cobb location provides residents with shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in downtown Roswell, Downtown Woodstock, and East Cobb, as well as ample recreational options like hiking and golf. This community is also located in the highly rated Lassiter High School district. Edgewood East home buyers will experience one-stop shopping as they personalize their homes at the new Toll Brothers Design Studio and choose from a wide variety of finishes to create their dream home.

For more information on Edgewood East and to schedule an appointment to view Toll Brothers model home, call 888-686-5542 or visit EdgewoodEast.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

