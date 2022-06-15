U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.99
    -2.94 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.40
    +23.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.77 (+3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0175 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8140
    -1.6660 (-1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,792.22
    -222.93 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Toll Brothers Announces Edgewood East Model Grand Opening in East Cobb

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toll Brothers
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOL

New modern luxury community features stunning architectural and interior design

Edgewood East by Toll Brothers

The model home at Edgewood East by Toll Brothers in East Cobb is now open, showcasing the community’s stunning architectural and interior design.
The model home at Edgewood East by Toll Brothers in East Cobb is now open, showcasing the community’s stunning architectural and interior design.

Edgewood East by Toll Brothers

“The newly-opened Edgewood East model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a spacious retreat to call home in heart of East Cobb,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta.
“The newly-opened Edgewood East model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a spacious retreat to call home in heart of East Cobb,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta.

MARIETTA, Ga., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Edgewood East, a new community of luxury homes in East Cobb. The sales center and model home are located at 4817 Wigley Road in Marietta, Georgia.

The highly anticipated Edgewood East model home features innovative architecture complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and contemporary design.

The architectural designs of the homes at Edgewood East are unmatched, featuring spacious open concept floor plans ranging from 3,675 to 4,693+ square feet with two stories with a basement and 4 to 5 bedrooms. Homeowners will enjoy tranquil wooded home sites with serene views. This luxury community features a pool and cabana as well as community firepits. Home prices start in the low $900,000s.

“Our new Edgewood East community has had tremendous interest from home buyers, offering luxury homes in a prime location with resort-style amenities,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “The newly-opened Edgewood East model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a spacious retreat to call home in heart of East Cobb.”

A desirable East Cobb location provides residents with shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in downtown Roswell, Downtown Woodstock, and East Cobb, as well as ample recreational options like hiking and golf. This community is also located in the highly rated Lassiter High School district. Edgewood East home buyers will experience one-stop shopping as they personalize their homes at the new Toll Brothers Design Studio and choose from a wide variety of finishes to create their dream home.

For more information on Edgewood East and to schedule an appointment to view Toll Brothers model home, call 888-686-5542 or visit EdgewoodEast.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers. 

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com


Recommended Stories

  • New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward

    The new president of the Southern Baptist Convention said Wednesday he will accelerate sex abuse reforms in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. Texas pastor Bart Barber's first priority: to assemble a panel of people -- Southern Baptist leaders and experts -- to shepherd this work for the whole convention as mandated by thousands of representatives from local SBC churches. The day after his victory in a run-off race against Tom Ascol, a Florida pastor who vowed to take the conservative denomination further right, Barber reiterated his desire to lead by being a unifier and peacebuilder.

  • U.S. home builder sentiment hits two-year low in June - NAHB

    Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders dropped to a two-year low in June as high inflation and rising mortgage rates reduced affordability for entry-level and first-time buyers, a survey showed on Wednesday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index fell two points to 67 this month, the lowest reading since June 2020. It was the sixth straight monthly decline in the index.

  • Stock Indexes Mixed But Off Day's Lows; Energy Sector Sees Some Green

    The major stock indexes remained mixed in afternoon trading but were off the lowest levels of the day as the market sought direction. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.2%.

  • Liberty Media Formula One Got an Upgrade. The Stock Is Racing.

    Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, saying the motor sport's rising popularity was translating into faster revenue growth.

  • NIO Just Revealed Its New SUV. Why the Stock Is Soaring.

    Investors are excited about NIO’s new SUV, which splits the difference between its ES6 and ES8. If deliveries can increase from about 7,000 a month in May to 25,000 a month by the end of the year, it would “shift the narrative away from supply constraints to robust product supercycle,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu.

  • Chinese electric-car makers rise amid signs of improving sales

    Retail sales in China's passenger-vehicle market have been recovering from severe blows dealt by Covid-19 lockdowns since April in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities, which have been gradually lifted in recent days.

  • Oil is Down but Gas is Up; Here's One Consolation

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Oil prices end with a loss as U.S. supplies post a weekly climb, Fed raises rates

    Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a second straight weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. Oil prices extended their decline after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to lift the fed funds rate by 75 basis points, the largest hike in almost three decades. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell $3.62, or 3%, to settle at $115.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish in two weeks, Fac

  • ‘Things start to break:’ Crypto faces 'liquidity crisis'

    Overall, the total crypto market cap has lost more than two-thirds of its value since peaking in November, according to Coinmarketcap.

  • How should companies atone for their ties to slavery? This financial giant sets a good example, expert says

    'The moral tenor of our times has changed. Where do you want to be in it?' says Sarah Federman, an expert on the role of businesses in mass atrocities.

  • Nicola Sturgeon threat helps push pound to lowest since Covid crash

    Sterling slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since the pandemic as Nicola Sturgeon’s renewed independence threats compounded recession fears.

  • Cathie Wood's Zoom Price Target is Amazing

    Zoom Video Communications was a big winner during the early part of the covid pandemic. Shares of the video conferencing company shot higher through 2020 as office workers hunkered down at home and started holding all their meetings online. In fact, her open-source research shop came out recently with some eye-popping expectations for Zoom over the next four years.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled

  • OPEC Oil Output Fell in May, Adding to Pressure on Cartel

    Crude prices end the day lower. The production drop adds to signs that the cartel could struggle to achieve its goal of cooling the oil market.

  • Wall Street’s Favorite Recession Signal Is Back as Curves Invert

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s bid to contain the hottest inflation in decades will end in a recession. That’s the message the bond market is telegraphing.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was S

  • Spotify to Slow Its Hiring by 25%

    The audio streaming giant’s move is the latest signal companies are bracing for a possible recession.

  • Mexican financial system stable but global risks weigh -central bank

    Mexico's financial system is resilient and solid despite international economic and geopolitical volatility, the central bank chief said on Wednesday during the introduction of the monetary authority's financial stability report. "The Mexican financial system maintains a solid and resilient position," the central bank said in its biannual stability report, stressing that the country meets minimum capitalization levels. Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in a bid to stem stubbornly high inflation as well as a projected economic slowdown and rising unemployment for Mexico's top trading partner.

  • America’s richest oilman, Harold Hamm, wants to take his company Continental Resources private

    Continental Resources Inc. shares jump 15% Tuesday after shale pioneer and billionaire Harold Hamm offered to take private the shale company he founded for about $4 billion.

  • Glencore Gets Rich on Coal, But Questions Persist Over Exit Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is getting rich on coal. The company is on course for another year of bumper profits, its shares just hit a record high — a feat that looked unlikely for most of the last decade — and investors are set for a windfall of returns.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • Total, Adani Team Up for Multi-Billion Indian Hydrogen Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- French oil giant TotalEnergies SE and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate are partnering to fund billions of dollars worth of green hydrogen development in India as the world’s third-largest polluter seeks to decarbonize.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Desp