Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Buy a New Home at its Emerson on Krog Community

Toll Brothers
·3 min read
  • TOL
    Watchlist

Final three move-in ready homes available for sale

Toll Brothers Emerson on Krog

Toll Brothers announces the final opportunity to live at Emerson on Krog in Inman Park.
Toll Brothers announces the final opportunity to live at Emerson on Krog in Inman Park.

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to buy a new home at its popular Emerson on Krog community. Only three luxury homes remain available in this highly desirable Inman Park townhome community, each priced at $1,515,995.

“These new homes are move-in ready, with designer-appointed features and finishes, making them ideal for buyers seeking their dream home on a tighter timeline in the sought-after Atlanta neighborhood of historic Inman Park,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta.

The final three homes include two Euclid and one Jenkins home design, each with open floor plans and over 3,300 square feet of luxury living space. The Euclid home design includes 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, while the Jenkins home design offers 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

These four-story classic elevator-serviced brownstones feature brick exteriors, 2-car garages, and over 400 square feet of outdoor living on two private terraces. The open-concept home designs offer a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and Thermador appliances.

Situated in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Atlanta near award-winning bars, restaurants, and nightlife, Emerson on Krog offers easy access to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail and area parks.

Emerson on Krog is centrally located at the corner of Krog Street and Edgewood Avenue. The sales center is open by appointment only. For more information, call (855) 229-5676 or visit EmersonOnKrog.com. Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Atlanta area include Beckham Place at Morningside, Eloise at Grant Park, New Talley Station, and Park 108.

About Toll Brothers 

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers. 

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

  

 

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com


