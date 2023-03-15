U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.16
    -68.13 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,506.28
    -649.12 (-2.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,301.29
    -126.86 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.12
    -45.77 (-2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.48
    -4.85 (-6.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    +22.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0201 (-1.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.2300 (-6.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    -0.0136 (-1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5920
    -1.6430 (-1.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,278.74
    -1,741.67 (-6.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.67
    -16.57 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.86
    -266.25 (-3.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community in Charleston, South Carolina

Toll Brothers, Inc.
·4 min read
Toll Brothers, Inc.
Toll Brothers, Inc.

Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe will open for sale in late summer 2023

Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe

Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe community of luxury homes is coming soon to Charleston, South Carolina
Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe community of luxury homes is coming soon to Charleston, South Carolina

Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe

“With floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options available, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe will offer residents the best in luxury low-maintenance living in one of Charleston’s most desirable areas,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.
“With floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options available, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe will offer residents the best in luxury low-maintenance living in one of Charleston’s most desirable areas,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury homes, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe, is coming soon to the desirable West Ashley area of Charleston, South Carolina. Located just minutes from the heart of West Ashley and Downtown Charleston, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe will include 101 home sites. The community will offer six attached single-family home designs ranging from 1,516 to over 1,987 square feet, each built with outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Construction of the sales center and model home will be underway soon, and sales will begin in the late summer of 2023.

“With floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options available, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe will offer residents the best in luxury low-maintenance living in one of Charleston’s most desirable areas,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of attached home designs to this very special community.”

Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe
Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0847e5f7-65cc-4781-86ca-cb2d410849d1

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including West Ashley Circle, Westwood Plaza, Folly Beach, West Ashley Greenway, several waterways, as well as a plethora of nearby golf courses, and more. Children will attend schools in the highly acclaimed Charleston County School District.

Major highways including 7, 17, 61, US 526, and Bees Ferry Road are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe, offering homeowners convenient access to Charleston, James Island, beaches, and more.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Charleston area include Carnes Crossroads, Forest Edge by Toll Brothers, Hawthorne Landing, Laurel Oaks, and Point Hope.

For more information and to register for the Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe VIP list, call (866) 232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe
Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d627ea16-9773-4ea6-a311-9a6fc2201329

About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169, ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)


Recommended Stories

  • This 14.5%-Yielding ETF Pays Huge Monthly Dividends, but There Are Risks to Consider

    With inflation at 6.4%, many investors are looking for investments that can beat the rate of inflation. The Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) not only helps investors beat inflation, but it more than doubles it with a massive dividend yield of 14.5%. SDIV also holds additional appeal to income-seeking investors because, unlike many other dividend stocks and ETFs, which pay dividends quarterly, this ETF pays a dividend each month. However, there are also some potential drawbacks that in

  • ConocoPhillips Wastes No Time Starting Construction on Oil Project in Alaska

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips wasted no time beginning work on its controversial $8 billion Willow oil project in Alaska after President Joe Biden approved the venture. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsWithin

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enphase Energy, First Solar and Canadian Solar

    Enphase Energy, First Solar and Canadian Solar are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • What Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse Means for Climate Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- As the buoyancy drained out of the tech sector last year, leading to almost 100,000 job cuts in the US, cleantech looked like a bright spot. Investors pumped some $59 billion into climate technology companies in 2022, more than the year before, across 1,182 deals tracked by researchers at BloombergNEF. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collap

  • Heat pumps won’t work in old homes, warns Bosch

    Heat pumps will not work for Britain’s Victorian houses, one of the largest makers of the devices has warned.

  • Green Fuel Frenzy Is Set to Drive a Canola Boom in the Southern US

    (Bloomberg) -- The race for ingredients to make green diesel and sustainable jet fuel is bringing Canada’s namesake crop into the American Deep South.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutChevron Corp. is teami

  • Shell (SHEL) Finances Gulf Wind Technology for Offshore Hub

    Shell (SHEL) and Gulf Wind Technology join forces to establish an offshore wind energy hub in Louisiana.

  • California Storm Blackouts Plunge Silicon Valley into Darkness

    (Bloomberg) -- Utility workers raced to restore power to parts of central California, after the latest atmospheric river struck the state with heavy rain and blasting winds, plunging parts of Silicon Valley into darkness.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseWall Stre

  • Ohio Sues Norfolk Southern Over ‘Entirely Avoidable’ Train Derailment

    The lawsuit says the Feb. 3 derailment released more than one million gallons of hazardous chemicals into Ohio’s air, streams, rivers, soil, and groundwater.

  • Lawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas

    State lawmakers worried Tuesday that southern Kansas is vulnerable to oil spills from the Keystone pipeline system because earthquakes have become more frequent there, as they questioned an executive for the pipeline's operator about a massive spill in northeastern Kansas in December. Gary Salsman, a vice president for field operations for Canada-based TC Energy, was briefing three Kansas legislative committees about the Dec. 7 rupture on the Keystone pipeline in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

  • Southwest Airlines Outlines Plan to Handle Severe Weather Problems

    Moves include buying more deicing trucks, enhancing tools for communicating with flight crews and upgrading phone systems for customers.

  • SEC's climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment

    A closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the agency, attorneys and industry experts say. The SEC is expected to issue a final rule in the spring following a draft last summer that drew nearly 15,000 comments, according to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. The rule would make the U.S. the latest government, after the European Union, to regulate what companies must report on their greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption.

  • Enphase (ENPH) Witnesses Increased Product Deployment in Utah

    Enphase (ENPH) witnesses increased deployment for its Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Utah.

  • The US Is Now Taking Applications to Run Public EV Chargers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined the next step in its plan to deploy 500,000 new EV charging stations over the next five years, as the Department of Transportation begins accepting applications for $2.5 billion in grants to run public charging sites in urban, rural and tribal communities nationwide. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates,

  • Latest atmospheric river pounds soggy California; 27,000 evacuations ordered

    Forecasters warned of potentially damaging winds with gusts up to 70 mph, and there were numerous reports of falling trees. Power outages hit more than 330,000 utility customers .

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Investors Heavily Search Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Here is What You Need to Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.