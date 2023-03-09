Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to The Pinehills in Plymouth, Massachusetts

Toll Brothers, Inc.

Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest

Toll Brothers announced its newest luxury home community, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is opening in summer 2023.

PLYMOUTH, Mass., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its fifth community located in The Pinehills, an award-winning master-planned community in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest is the company’s newest single-family luxury home neighborhood coming soon to The Pinehills. Construction of the Toll Brothers sales center and model homes is set to begin in spring 2023 and sales will begin this summer.



Located on the ridge of The Pinehills, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will include 98 new single-family luxury homes. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite home designs ranging from 1,880 to 2,804 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“With floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Plymouth’s most desirable communities,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Toll Brothers home buyers will have access to exclusive amenities just steps from their front door. Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will include a clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor pool. Residences will also enjoy the array of amenities offered at The Pinehills, including The Stonebridge Club, two golf courses at The Pinehills Golf Club, tennis courts, and acres of open space with walking trails. Toll Brothers homeowners will also enjoy proximity to The Pinehills village center shopping and dining, including Mirbeau Inn & Spa, The Market, restaurants, and more.

Major highways including Routes 3 and 44 are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest, offering homeowners convenient access to Boston, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island.

For more information, call (855) 999-8655 or visit TollBrothersatThePinehills.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

