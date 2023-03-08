Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening in Award-Winning Harvest Master-Planned Community in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Toll Brothers, Inc.

Toll Brothers at Harvest - Elite Collection offers outstanding home designs and amenities

The model home at Toll Brothers at Harvest - Elite Collection, a new community of luxury homes in the award-winning Harvest master plan in Argyle, Texas, is now open for tours.

“This award-winning master-planned community is known for its outstanding amenities, farm-to-table gardening, and neighborhood gathering spaces. It is truly an extraordinary place to call home,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth.

ARGYLE, Texas, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of its model home at Toll Brothers at Harvest - Elite Collection, a neighborhood of luxury, single-family homes within the award-winning Harvest master-planned community in Argyle, Texas. Voted “Master-Planned Community of the Year” and “People’s Choice Community of the Year” by the Dallas Builders Association in 2022, Harvest is a modern, amenity-rich community of new homes located north of Fort Worth. Home shoppers are invited to tour the new professionally decorated model home showcasing the latest interior design trends at 1116 Lakeview Lane in Argyle.



Toll Brothers at Harvest - Elite Collection opened for pre-sale in the summer of 2022 with tremendous interest from home buyers. This collection offers buyers a choice of eight home designs on 50-foot home sites. One- and two-story single-family homes feature 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, and range from 1,900 to over 3,100+ square feet of living space. Priced from the mid-$400,000s, homes include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, and 2-car garages.

Residents of Toll Brothers at Harvest will be within walking distance to the on-site elementary and future middle school. In addition, residents will enjoy living close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as major commuter routes such as Interstates 35W and 35E and Highways 380 and 114.

Exclusive onsite amenities include three resort-style pools, a community farm, orchard, and gardens, a catch and release lake, several event spaces, and more. Homeowners can also enjoy weekly planned events inspired by the onsite Lifestyle Director and meet neighbors at the 100-year-old farmhouse turned into a local coffee and gift shop, Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the model home, call 940-340-9200 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, PR & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

