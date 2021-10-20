Toll Brothers Announces Newest Luxury Home Community in Wake Forest

Toll Brothers at Holding Village is now selling

Toll Brothers at Holding Village

The kayak launch at Holding Lake, located within the new Toll Brothers at Holding Village community.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury single family homes, Toll Brothers at Holding Village, is now open for sale in Wake Forest, N.C.

Situated on 254 acres, Toll Brothers at Holding Village features large, wooded home sites that allow homeowners to enjoy the beauty of nature right outside of their door. Modern home designs offer up to approximately 3,900 square feet with 5 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Pricing starts in the low $600,000s.

This new home community is ideally located just south of downtown Wake Forest, providing many conveniences of a larger city while maintaining its charming small-town feel. Wake Forest is just 30 minutes from downtown Raleigh and accessible to RTP employers in Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill via 540.

Residents of Toll Brothers at Holding Village will enjoy access to the nature-made 15-acre Holding Lake located within the community, as well as the shops and parks of downtown Wake Forest nearby. In addition, Wake Forest hosts several wonderful community events and festivals such as a farmers’ market, Meet in the Street, Art After Hours, HerbFest, and more.



“Toll Brothers at Holding Village offers the very best of luxury living in an ideal location with beautiful, brand new home designs,” said David E. Kelly, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “This community is uniquely designed to create a close-knit neighborhood. Combined with access to endless activities and recreation, it’s a great place for families and nature lovers to call home.”

The community is currently open for sale by appointment only at the Toll Brothers Raleigh Design Studio located at 900 Perimeter Park Drive in Morrisville, N.C. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com



