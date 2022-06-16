U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.79
    -123.20 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,641.64
    -89.50 (-5.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.04
    +1.73 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    +35.50 (+1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.51 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0113 (+1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0181 (+1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0810
    -1.7380 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.39
    -789.53 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.24
    -32.77 (-6.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Grand Vue in Vancouver, Washington

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toll Brothers
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOL

Grand Vue by Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers announces the opening of Grand Vue in Vancouver, Washington.
Toll Brothers announces the opening of Grand Vue in Vancouver, Washington.

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Grand Vue, a boutique new home community of only 20 single-family homes in Vancouver, Washington perched on a ridge with spectacular mountain views.

Located in the highly desirable Felida neighborhood of Vancouver, Grand Vue offers luxury single-family homes with contemporary, modern farmhouse, and craftsman architecture. Toll Brothers’ two- or three-story homes showcase innovative floor plans with up to 4,372 square feet of luxury living space, 5 to 6 bedrooms, 10-foot ceilings on the main level, and covered outdoor living. Flexible options include main floor bedrooms, bonus rooms, lofts, and dedicated office space. Home prices start at $1,054,995.

“We are thrilled to open this very special community that showcases the best in Toll Brothers luxury,” said JJ Portlock, Division President of Toll Brothers in Portland. “Matched with stunning mountain views, our quality homes are set in a great location in the Felida neighborhood, close to the revitalized Vancouver waterfront and all of the excitement downtown Portland has to offer.”

“The thoughtful home designs in this community have been very popular with home buyers,” added Portlock. “In addition, we have a select number of quick move-in homes available that are scheduled to be completed as early as October 2022.”

Toll Brothers offers an array design options for buyers, allowing them to personalize their new home to meet their needs and lifestyle. The brand-new Toll Brothers’ Portland Design Studio is a one-stop, retail-like shopping experience for Toll Brothers home buyers, offering a choice of luxury interior design options and premium products from top brands. At the Design Studio, home buyers will be able to see and feel all the elements that will go into their new homes as expert design consultants guide them through the selection process step by step.

For more information on Grand Vue and Toll Brothers communities in the Portland, Oregon area, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/OR.

About Toll Brothers 

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachment

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com


Recommended Stories

  • Silos on Ukraine border would keep grain out of Russian hands, says U.S.

    Temporary silos on Ukraine's border would be intended to prevent Russia from stealing Ukrainian grain and make sure the country's winter harvest is not lost due to a lack of storage, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday. But, during a visit to the United Nations, Vilsack stressed that reviving shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports was the most effective and efficient way to export grain and urged Russia to take U.N.-led talks on the issue "seriously." Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies stealing Ukrainian grain.

  • U.S. home builder sentiment hits two-year low in June - NAHB

    Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders dropped to a two-year low in June as high inflation and rising mortgage rates reduced affordability for entry-level and first-time buyers, a survey showed on Wednesday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index fell two points to 67 this month, the lowest reading since June 2020. It was the sixth straight monthly decline in the index.

  • NIO Just Revealed Its New SUV. Why the Stock Is Soaring.

    Investors are excited about NIO’s new SUV, which splits the difference between its ES6 and ES8. If deliveries can increase from about 7,000 a month in May to 25,000 a month by the end of the year, it would “shift the narrative away from supply constraints to robust product supercycle,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu.

  • Oil prices end with a loss as U.S. supplies post a weekly climb, Fed raises rates

    Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a second straight weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. Oil prices extended their decline after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to lift the fed funds rate by 75 basis points, the largest hike in almost three decades. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell $3.62, or 3%, to settle at $115.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish in two weeks, Fac

  • Home builder stocks hit hard after disappointing housing starts data

    Share of home builders were broadly lower Thursday, after data showing that U.S. housing starts fell a lot more than expected in May. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF sank 2.0% in premarket trading, putting it on track for a near two-year low, as futures for the S&P 500 shed 1.7%. Among the ETF's more active home builders, Lennar Corp. dropped 2.7%, Toll Brothers Inc. fell 1.9%, KB Home slid 3.4%, PulteGroup Inc. lost 0.7% and D.R. Horton Inc. shed 3.0%. The ETF's biggest premarket decline

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Liberty Media Formula One Got an Upgrade. The Stock Is Racing.

    Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, saying the motor sport's rising popularity was translating into faster revenue growth.

  • The SPAC Commandments – Join IPO Edge Spring Forum Tues 6/21 with Gallagher, Cowen, Nasdaq, ICR, Vinson & Elkins, Knightswan

    The SEC and Elizabeth Warren have SPACs in their crosshairs, but what will the final rules be? And what are the implications for growth companies in particular? To answer these […]

  • Spotify to Slow Its Hiring by 25%

    The audio streaming giant’s move is the latest signal companies are bracing for a possible recession.

  • Spotify Closes Acquisition of Findaway, Mounting Challenge to Audible in Audiobooks

    Spotify announced that it has closed the deal to buy audiobook distributor Findaway, touting the potential to expand beyond music and podcasts into the “substantial market opportunity” for audiobooks. The audio streamer has not disclosed the financial terms of the Findaway deal, announced in November. Originally, Spotify had expected the acquisition, which was pending regulatory […]

  • Amazon Prime Day Is Coming. It Could Be the Catalyst the Stock Needs.

    The two day multibillion-dollar online sales event is set to take place amid four-decade high inflation.

  • High U.S. Fuel Exports Are Contributing to $5-a-Gallon Gas

    A rapid rise in American fuel exports this year has helped push gasoline prices to a record $5 a gallon and is pressuring U.S. prices of natural gas, which hit the highest levels in over a decade earlier this month.

  • Chinese electric-car makers rise amid signs of improving sales

    Retail sales in China's passenger-vehicle market have been recovering from severe blows dealt by Covid-19 lockdowns since April in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities, which have been gradually lifted in recent days.

  • Bank of England Raises Rates for Fifth Time to Tame Inflation

    The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point for the fifth consecutive time, but said larger moves may be needed to tame inflation.

  • After Fed’s biggest rate hike since 1994, make these 3 financial moves right now

    The Fed's 75 basis point rate hike comes after a hotter-than-expected inflation report on May consumer prices.

  • Fed Gave the Market What It Expected. Now What Will the Market Give?

    On the last Fed day, we saw a positive response to Powell, but then stocks were slaughtered 24 hours later. What can we expect this time?

  • Looming Debt Crunch Positions Laos as Next Possible Asia Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Laos, with dwindling cash reserves and surging inflation, is facing some of the same strains that pushed Sri Lanka to default and threatens Pakistan’s balance of payments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Re

  • Bond Market Losses Just Beginning as Fed Sets Path to 4% Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s too soon to call an end to America’s worst bond-market collapse in at least half a century.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansTreasuries resumed losses on Thursday with 30-

  • As crypto crash deepens, here are 4 signs the worst could be yet to come

    Digital asset markets continued to crater Wednesday, with the prices of bitcoin testing psychologically significant level of $20,000 early in the day, and there is little sign of respite for weary crypto traders.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Gives This Warning; Oil Stocks Dip After Biden Threat; WWE Stock Eyes New Buy Point

    The Dow Jones rose after Fed Chair Powell hiked interest rates and gave a warning. Oil stocks fell after a Biden threat. Microsoft rose.