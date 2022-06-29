U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.95
    +1.40 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,047.19
    +100.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.94
    -6.60 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.32
    -17.52 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.55
    +1.79 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1380
    -0.0680 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8910
    +0.7630 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,075.37
    -820.49 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.12
    -6.54 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.90
    +17.49 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Regent Oaks at Freehold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toll Brothers
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOL

Professionally Decorated Model Homes Now Available for Tours

Toll Brothers Regent Oaks at Freehold

Toll Brothers opens Regent Oaks at Freehold, a luxury single-family home community for 55+ active adults in Freehold, New Jersey
Toll Brothers opens Regent Oaks at Freehold, a luxury single-family home community for 55+ active adults in Freehold, New Jersey

Toll Brothers Regent Oaks at Freehold

“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand that we’re known for,” said Craig Cherry, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.
“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand that we’re known for,” said Craig Cherry, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Regent Oaks at Freehold, a 55+ community offering brand-new single-family homes and future onsite amenities in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center and tour two professionally decorated model homes, the Lauriston and the Aldin, located at 3390 Route 9 South in Freehold.

Regent Oaks at Freehold is a premier community for active adults offering one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the upper $600,000s. Homes include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, flexible living spaces perfect for home offices, 2-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Buyers can choose from stunning designer-curated selections onsite.

Homeowners of Regent Oaks at Freehold will enjoy resort-style amenities, low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient central Monmouth County location just 10 miles from downtown Freehold. Future onsite amenities include a 3,800-square-foot state-of-the-art community clubhouse, outdoor pool, outdoor terrace with seating, and bocce courts.

“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand that we’re known for,” said Craig Cherry, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “With our brand-new home designs and resort-style amenities, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury active-adult living in the most desirable locations.”

The professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes at Regent Oaks at Freehold were designed by the award-winning team from Possibilities by Design, and are now open daily for tours.

For more information on Regent Oaks at Freehold, call (732) 285-9588 or visit RegentOaksAtFreehold.com

 

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.  Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com


Recommended Stories

  • Home-price growth continues in April, Case-Shiller says

    The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city index posted a 21.2% year-over-year gain in April up from 21.1% in the previous month.

  • Montgomery-area home prices rose 3.4% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

    In Montgomery County, homes for sale had a median price of $104 per square foot, while Alabama's was $150

  • GE Makes Leadership Changes In Aviation Unit: All You Need To Know

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) has named its current Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., to take up the additional role of CEO of GE Aviation, effective immediately. GE Aviation's current President and CEO, John Slattery, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the business. GE named Russell Stokes as President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, with expanded operational responsibility for Aviation's largest segment. He currently serves as Senior Vice P

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • Can Chip Gear Giant KLA Tencor Get Its Mojo Back?

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for KLA Tencor shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Startup Byju’s Pushes Back Payments for $1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine

  • Former Toys ‘R’ Us Executives Face Trial Over Botched Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Toys “R” executives Us are set to stand trial over allegations they misled suppliers about the retailer’s dire financial condition while the company tried to stay afloat in bankruptcy and then stiffed them on more than $600 million of bills.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big

  • Chinese Developer Sunac Proposes Debt-Payment Changes After Warning

    China's Sunac Real Estate Group Co. is seeking to cut the size of its upcoming bond obligations after&nbsp;warning that the developer might miss payment on a local note for the first time.&nbsp;Meanwhile, China Evergrande Group&nbsp;is facing a winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong. Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Box Stock Trending, Strength Rating Passes Milestone

    On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Box stock shot up to 85, from 74 the day before, passing a milestone on the way. The new 85 RS Rating means that Box stock has outperformed 85% of stocks over the past year. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners tend to have an RS Rating north of 80 in the early stages of their moves.

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • Wall Street’s Great Inflation Trade Is Peaking Across Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A tentative victory for a Federal Reserve under constant attack: Inflation bets on Wall Street are cooling from historic highs at long last. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyBond-

  • Why Options Traders are Targeting SSR Mining Stock Today

    SSRM is joining the Russell 1000 and 3000 indexes

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • RIVN Stock: Rivian Deal Brings Wind Power To Illinois Plant; Is Rivian Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Diageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, will wind down its business operations in Russia over the next six months, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest Western brand to withdraw. "Our focus will remain on supporting our employees in the region and providing them with enhanced redundancy terms, while ensuring we comply with local regulations," a Diageo spokesperson said in a statement. Foreign companies seeking to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine face the prospect of a law being passed in the coming weeks to allow Moscow to seize assets and impose criminal penalties.

  • Nike’s Forecast Is Downbeat. What Bargain Hunters Need to Know.

    The good news about Nike: its guidance was likely conservative, and the company noted that outside of China, demand has outstripped supply for three straight quarters.

  • Toshiba board gains two directors from activist funds in historic shift

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp shareholders voted in on Tuesday two board directors from activist hedge fund investors - a step expected to add momentum to the industrial group's exploration of potential buyout deals. Toshiba's annual general meeting elected Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management as new board members.

  • Argo Group appoints new CEO

    Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) named Tom Bradley as its new chief executive officer on Thursday. Bradley has served as the company's chairman since 2020, and held the position of interim CEO since March of this year. Argo's former CEO, Kevin Rehnberg has been out since that time due to health reasons.

  • Chinese battery maker Gotion to locate a third of its production abroad by 2025

    Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech Co said it plans to locate one-third of its production capacity outside China by 2025 to meet the growing demand from overseas electric vehicle (EV) makers and energy storage household clients. The company, based in Hefei in Anhui province, said in a statement on Tuesday that it plans to build a total battery production capacity of 300 gigawatt hours (GWh) in three years, reiterating a goal it first announced last year. In 2021, Gotion produced 16 GWh.