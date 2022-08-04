U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,156.23
    +1.06 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,762.83
    -49.67 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.64
    +52.48 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.78
    -0.15 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    -2.19 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    +33.60 (+1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.29 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0252
    +0.0080 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9150
    -0.9160 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,597.48
    -871.21 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.85
    -12.78 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of The Stacks Collection at Eloise at Grant Park Community in Atlanta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toll Brothers
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOL
    Watchlist

Toll Brothers Eloise at Grant Park

Toll Brothers announces the opening of The Stacks Collection at its Eloise at Grant Park community in Atlanta.
Toll Brothers announces the opening of The Stacks Collection at its Eloise at Grant Park community in Atlanta.

Toll Brothers Eloise at Grant Park

“Our Stacks Collection brings modern architectural design to the largest historic district in Atlanta,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta.
“Our Stacks Collection brings modern architectural design to the largest historic district in Atlanta,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of a new collection of homes at its exclusive Eloise at Grant Park community in Atlanta. The Stacks Collection of just 18 luxury condominium home designs are now open for sale.

Situated among the mature trees at the very top of Eloise Street in Atlanta, Eloise at Grant Park home buyers enjoy the charm of historic Grant Park, as well as the convenience of living only minutes from the Atlanta BeltLine and less than three miles from downtown Atlanta.

The Stacks at Eloise at Grant Park offers home buyers the choice of three open concept home designs – the Brixton, the Holton, and the Marston – ranging from 656 to 1,248+ square feet. The Brixton home design is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom single-story residence, while the Holton and Marston are three-story home designs with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a rooftop terrace. Prices start in the upper $200,000s.

The Townhomes at Eloise at Grant Park opened earlier this year featuring three stories of luxury city living with rooftop terraces, modern farmhouse styling, and scenic views. The townhome designs range from 1,534 to 1,922+ square feet and feature 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Townhome prices start in the upper $500,000s.

“Our Stacks Collection brings modern architectural design to the largest historic district in Atlanta,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. “Homebuyers will enjoy the exceptional features, beautiful views, and open concept living just moments from historic Grant Park.”

The community is located less than half a mile from Grant Park, Atlanta’s oldest surviving park encompassing 131 acres and home to Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum. The eponymous Grant Park neighborhood, Atlanta’s largest historic district, dates back to the 1890’s and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Home buyers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to visit the Toll Brothers sales center located at 500 Amsterdam Ave NE, Suite M in Atlanta. For more information on Eloise at Grant Park and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (855) 229-5676 or visit  TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.  Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

 

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com


Recommended Stories

  • Colorado oil regulators delay decision on massive Occidental oil-well development

    Commissioners like the plan to develop oil from 34-square miles on a single Weld County ranch but want to see more detail from the oil giant.

  • Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

    If water levels in Lake Powell continue to drop, the flow of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon will stop.

  • Olathe approves incentives supporting Garmin’s massive expansion

    Two components in Garmin's second-phase headquarters expansion will receive property tax abatements after the Olathe City Council signed off. When the overall expansion is complete, the tech manufacturer's campus will have room for 5,400 employees.

  • More than 300 deer will be killed at a Wisconsin farm found to have chronic wasting disease,

    State agriculture officials ordered the depopulation at Maple Hill Farms after chronic wasting disease was discovered there in August 2021.

  • Tonga volcano blasted unprecedented amount of water into atmosphere

    Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed an unprecedented amount of water vapor into the atmosphere.

  • Enbridge's Solar Self-Power Projects Charging Forward

    Suite of solar farms across North America reflects our ESG commitments

  • Subsidies for renewable energy often go to the same fossil-fuel companies that are fighting the green-energy transition with their other hand

    Applications for state tax exemption in Texas reveal who actually benefit from subsidies for wind and solar projects

  • Tesla Rival Reveals Why People Buy EVs (It's Not Environmental)

    You may be surprised over half the people who buy electric vehicles do so for reasons other than environmental concerns.

  • The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.One would-b

  • Texas Power Grid Facing Test as 104-Degree Heat Bakes State

    (Bloomberg) -- Intensifying Texas heat is poised to test the power grid on Thursday with demand seen topping 80 gigawatts for the first time ever.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanAmple winds twirling turbines are expected to bolster electricity supplies, reducing the threat or outages as homeowners and businesses crank up air condi

  • Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge

    Tales of survival emerged from flood victims in Kentucky who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes.

  • Building 'a weather-ready nation': Colorado company satellites will help forecast weather extremes

    NASA and NOAA have hired experienced local companies to make severe storm spotting from space better by the next decade.

  • Wind Turbine Goes Up in Flames in Hull

    A wind turbine caught fire in Hull on August 3, with the resulting spectacular blaze visible from near and far. Simon Forth was on hand to record this video, which shows debris falling from the turbine as it burns.The service tweeted on Wednesday morning that they were receiving “multiple calls regarding a fire involving the wind turbine” at Sutton Fields.Local news reported that smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.No casualties were reported. Credit: Simon Forth via Storyful

  • Rhine runs dry in new threat to German energy

    Germany's Rhine river is on the brink of closure as critically low water levels force one of the country's biggest gas companies to warn it may have to cut energy output.

  • Gazprom says gas turbine delivery to Russia 'impossible' due to sanctions

    Russian energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday that delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was "impossible" due to sanctions on Moscow.

  • Torrential rain from Ohio Valley to New England could pose flood risk

    The weather pattern has been one of extremes in terms of rainfall this summer in the northeastern quarter of the United States, with disastrous and deadly flooding in portions of the Midwest and gradually building drought conditions in New England. The setup heading into the weekend will continue to pose a dangerous flash flood risk in recently hard-hit states, such as Kentucky, but it will offer some relief from dryness to much of the Northeast as downpours become more expansive, AccuWeather me

  • Plenty Of Supercars Have Montana License Plates

    And there’s a good reason for that…

  • China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average

    China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said. In its annual climate assessment published this week, China's weather bureau described the country as "a sensitive region in global climate change", with temperatures rising 0.26 degrees Celsius (0.47 degrees Fahrenheit) a decade since 1951, compared to the global average of 0.15 degrees.

  • Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

    For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The scope of the devastation and the conversations with people who lost everything keeps the rescuers going, said Dix, who leads the Memphis, Tennessee-based team. “It’s a job to us, but talking to the local people, that kind of brings it down to the human level, which our guys have to deal with,” Dix said Wednesday.

  • If You Live Here, Prepare to See More Rattlesnakes This Month, Experts Say

    No matter where you live in the U.S., snakes are a part of the natural environment. Unfortunately, they tend to have an undeserved bad reputation even though they play an absolutely vital role in the ecosystem that can ultimately benefit your yard. But because some species are venomous, it's essential for people in certain states to be aware of their surroundings and to take care not to disturb any snakes they may come across on their property or out in the wild. And now, experts are warning tha