Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Two New Model Homes in Laurel Pointe Lake Nona Community in Orlando, Florida

Public model grand opening event to be held Oct. 22-23, 2022

Toll Brothers Laurel Pointe Lake Nona

Toll Brothers announces two new designer-decorated model homes are now open in its Laurel Pointe Lake Nona community in Orlando.

Toll Brothers Laurel Pointe Lake Nona

“The new model homes within our Laurel Pointe Lake Nona community offer luxury, resort-style living in a prime Orange County location,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated model grand opening at its Laurel Pointe Lake Nona community in Orlando. This luxury community of 124 single-family homes is located within the renowned 17-square-mile Lake Nona master plan in Orange County, Florida. The two new Toll Brothers professionally designed Marsanne and Varen model homes will be open daily at 9429 Golden Laurel Lane in Orlando. The home builder is hosting a special public grand opening event featuring model home tours on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23.

Situated within an intimate neighborhood featuring water and preserve views, Laurel Pointe Lake Nona offers innovative architectural home designs that are unmatched in Central Florida. Toll Brothers homes in the Collage Collection at Laurel Pointe Lake Nona feature 2,976 to 4,413+ square feet of luxury living space with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 6.5 baths. The homes in the Mosaic Collection are set on expansive home sites, ranging from 4,296 to 5,801+ square feet, 5 to 7 bedrooms, and 4.5 to 6.5 baths. The one- and two-story home designs in both collections offer open-concept floor plans, elegant primary bedroom suites, 3- or 4-car garages, and smart home features including keyless front entry locks, Wi-Fi thermostats, and Wi-Fi garage controls. Homes are priced from the mid-$900,000s in the Collage Collection, and from $1.22 million in the Mosaic Collection. Stunning new lakefront home sites have just been released for sale in the community.

“The new model homes within our Laurel Pointe Lake Nona community offer luxury, resort-style living in a prime Orange County location,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “The newly-opened Varen and Marsanne models serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a blissful lifestyle in a city of wellness, innovation, and technology.”

Story continues

This luxury community features premium amenities including miles of trails, parks, wellness programs, a robust public art program, and autonomous shuttle service. Laurel Pointe Lake Nona is conveniently located close to luxury shopping and dining, downtown Orlando and theme parks, major highways, and stunning Atlantic Ocean beaches. The homes are close to A-rated Orange County schools, world-class health services, and the Orlando International Airport.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in Florida and to schedule an appointment to view the new model homes in Laurel Pointe Lake Nona, call 407-248-5727 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North

Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com



