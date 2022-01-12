U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.75
    +1.53 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    +0.0077 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0077 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5370
    -0.7730 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,135.37
    +1,377.87 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.31
    +39.99 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Toll Brothers Announces Park 108 is Coming Soon to Atlanta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toll Brothers
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Park 108 by Toll Brothers

Park 108 by Toll Brothers offers luxury condominiums in a 1930s historical building.
Park 108 by Toll Brothers offers luxury condominiums in a 1930s historical building.
Park 108 by Toll Brothers offers luxury condominiums in a 1930s historical building.

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Park 108, an exclusive new community of 33 condominium residences located near Park Place and East Lake Drive, is coming soon to Decatur, Georgia.

Park 108 will feature luxurious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences with 1-2 baths ranging from 504 to 1,364 square feet. The homes offer oversized windows providing ample natural light and lofted ceilings showcasing a stunning blend of modern design and authentic characteristics.

Park 108 is situated in an ideal, scenic location within 1.5 miles from Oakhurst Village and Decatur Square. Home buyers will enjoy the convenience of living within walking distance to local coffee shops and art galleries, and just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to preserve the building’s historic 1930s structure through a compelling adaptive reuse as a residential condominium,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. “Residents of Park 108 will enjoy a truly unique and dynamic living environment in an exceptional urban location.”

For more information, call 855-229-5676, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/GA

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies®list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com Alexis Dorr Toll Brothers 215-938-8138 adorr1@tollbrothers.com


Recommended Stories

  • Comfort Food Expansion: Hear From CEO of Black Bear Diner in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the CEO of Black Bear Diner to discuss operations and […]

  • U-Haul rates show migration trends to the Southeast, Texas and Florida continue

    An analysis of U-Haul rental rates suggests the migration trends to Southeast cities, Texas and Florida has continued in January and is broad based, according to analyst Rafe Jadrosich at BofA Securities. Jadrosich said he believes higher U-Haul rental rates for one-way routes compared with different routes with the same mileage, such as reverse moves, is an indication of migration shifts from city to city. "U-Haul rates are significantly higher moving to Southeast, Florida, Texas and inland Wes

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Gold Is Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell’s Testimony

    Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it is trading closer to its Thursday’s daily high. What about the other precious metals?

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • China’s Startups Attract Record Funding Despite Tech Clampdown

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • The Fed Hasn’t Yet Lifted Rates. Some Stocks Have Begun to Feel the Pain.

    Industrial, materials and transport stocks have all been hit by expectations that interest rates are headed higher.

  • Gold logs highest price of 2022 so far because its ‘a rocket ship and inflation is its fuel’

    Gold futures climb on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, settling at their highest level of the year so far, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields decline in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data.

  • Hyzon Motors receives SEC subpoena over allegations made by short seller

    The SEC has asked the company to produce documents and information regarding allegations made in a report by short-seller Blue Orca Capital. Blue Orca in September disclosed a short position in Hyzon and alleged that the truck maker's largest customer Shanghai HongYun was a "fake company" and that it was formed days before announcement of a deal to supply 500 fuel-cell vehicles.

  • Renault hires two ex-PSA executives for its engineering division -sources

    French car-maker Renault has poached two experts in new technologies from PSA, now part of Stellantis, two sources close to the company told Reuters, to help its efforts in developing electrified and connected cars. Jean-Francois Salessy, PSA's former head of electronics and electric systems until 2019, has become Renault's head of advanced technologies, the sources said. Cedric Combemorel, Stellantis's chief engineer since 2019 and a further 19 years before that at PSA, will become Renault's head of engineering, platforms and modules from Feb. 10.

  • Ventilator recall and profit warning double whammy slam Philips

    Shares in Philips plunged 15% on Wednesday, their worst intra-day drop in over 20 years, after the Dutch health technology group warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded. Philips recalled upto 4 million of its breathing-aid machines last year amid concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic. "The extended recall is a major negative as this also extends the litigation risk", ING analyst Marc Hesselink said.

  • Bank of America retail president talks decision to slash overdraft fees

    Next month, Bank of America will stop non-sufficient funds fees and the ability for customers to overdraw via ATM. The bank will then lower overdraft fees to $10 from $35 in May.

  • February Comex Gold Futures Set Up for Counter-Trend Rally into $1807.20 – $1817.20

    The direction of the February Comex gold futures contract early Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1793.00.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy the Dip?

    Given the recent market selloff, is now the time to buy the dip? That is the question Alix Steel and Guy Johnson posed to Amy Wu Silverman, RBC Capital Markets Managing Director and Equity Derivatives Strategist, on "Bloomberg Markets: America."

  • GBP/USD Gains Ground Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Reports

    GBP/USD managed to settle above the resistance at 1.3600 and is testing the next resistance at 1.3635.

  • Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

    Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined

  • Dollar slumps as U.S. inflation surge comes in line with expectations

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell to a two-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after data, which showed an expected surge in U.S. consumer prices in December, fell short of offering any new impetus for the Federal Reserve's policy normalization efforts. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.7% at 94.944, after slipping as low as 94.903, its lowest since Nov. 11. U.S. consumer prices surged in December, with the annual increase in inflation the largest in nearly four decades, which could bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March.

  • The Yemen War: An Underestimated Risk For Oil Prices

    As tensions rise in Yemen, oil markets may soon face a new geopolitical risk premium due to the potential of major oil outages in the region from the conflict

  • Vast majority of companies to host hybrid events in 2022: Splash

    With the U.S. setting a new hospitalization record amid a surge in cases of the Omicron variant, remote/hybrid work and company events are likely to remain popular well into 2022. Indeed, according to a recent survey conducted by event marketing technology company Splash, the vast majority of companies still expect to host hybrid events this year.

  • Fintech Startup Checkout.com Scores $40 Billion Valuation in Latest Share Sale

    Since its first fundraising round in 2019, Checkout.com’s valuation has swelled 20 times and now exceeds that of Instacart Inc. and all but a handful of other startups. But recent market corrections have been short-lived, he said, and Checkout.com still has room to take market share from traditional banks and payment processors.