Toll Brothers Announces Sales Center and New Model Home Now Open In Weslyn Park In Sunbridge

The Bunnell model home by Toll Brothers at Weslyn Park in Sunbridge in St. Cloud is now open, showcasing stunning architectural and interior design.

ST. CLOUD, Fla., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its sales center and model home at Weslyn Park, a community of single-family homes in Sunbridge. Weslyn Park is located near the intersection of Cyrils Drive and Narcoossee Road in Osceola County.

The highly anticipated, fully decorated Bunnell model home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with an expanded outdoor living area. The kitchen is complete with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and roomy walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom suite features an expansive walk-in closet and elegant primary bath with dual vanities, large luxe shower, and private water closet. Upstairs includes a generous loft, and secondary bedrooms feature ample closets and a shared hall bath with dual-sink vanity and linen storage.

Toll Brothers homes in Weslyn Park feature an array of home designs ranging from 2,485 to 4,042 square feet with a choice of Farmhouse, Coastal Craftsman, Coastal Cottage, and Shingle Transitional architectural styles. All homes include well-designed kitchens, spacious living areas, primary bedroom suites, and smart home technology including keyless front entry locks, Wi-Fi thermostats, and Wi-Fi garage controls. Homes are priced from the low $600,000s.

Residents enjoy a selection of amenities within Weslyn Park including a community garden, playground, walking trails, gathering lawn, green spaces, and a future swimming pool. Major highways are easily accessible from Weslyn Park, offering homeowners convenient access to Downtown Orlando, area attractions, beaches, and Lake Nona.

“Toll Brothers offers luxury homes in a convenient location that allow homeowners to connect to each other and also to nature with an array of activities, green spaces, and walking trails,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “Weslyn Park provides a unique opportunity for homeowners to live close to everything and yet still feel secluded. We invite prospective homeowners to tour our stunning model home and be inspired by the possibilities of living in this ideal community.”

For more information, call 877-431-0444, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/FLC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

