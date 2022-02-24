U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

Toll Brothers Announces Silver Star Community Now Open for Sale in Nampa, Idaho

Toll Brothers
·3 min read
In this article:
  • TOL

Silver Star by Toll Brothers

The Hensley home design is one of many offered at the Silver Star community by Toll Brothers, now open in Nampa, Idaho.
The Hensley home design is one of many offered at the Silver Star community by Toll Brothers, now open in Nampa, Idaho.

NAMPA, Idaho, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Silver Star, its newest luxury home community in Nampa, Idaho, is now open for sale. Situated at the corner of Ustick and Star Roads, Silver Star features 232 luxurious single-family homes in a serene rural location just minutes from everyday conveniences.

Silver Star will offer 13 home designs ranging from 1,586 to 3,104 square feet, including the all-new Kaplan home design, the latest addition to the Woodland Collection. These luxury homes feature a variety of floor plan options for single and two-story living, including main floor primary bedroom suites, multigenerational living suites, spacious RV garages, and deluxe outdoor living areas. Buyers can also personalize their homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, choosing from a broad array of premium finish selections including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, and more.

Silver Star is located in a prime Nampa location within the Treasure Valley’s blossoming southwest corridor, adjacent to the city of Meridian and less than 20 miles west of Downtown Boise. Residents will appreciate easy access to desirable West Ada District schools and excellent shopping, dining and entertainment choices. Outdoor recreation opportunities include Lake Lowell Recreation Area, Eagle Island State Park, and several private and semi-private golf courses in the area, including Ridgecrest Golf Club.

“With a wide choice of home designs and dynamic structural options to meet every buyer’s needs, Silver Star offers home shoppers the ability to create the Idaho haven they’ve always wanted,” said Susan Stanley, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “Silver Star residents will enjoy the perfect balance of relaxed, suburban living with easy access to all the Boise area has to offer.”

For more information, call 208-780-6729 or visit www.TollBrothers.com/luxury-homes/Idaho.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Alexis Dorr Toll Brothers 215-938-8138 adorr1@tollbrothers.com


